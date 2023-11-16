Minì’s first message

For the first time since 2019, the historic Macau Grand Prix has returned to welcome Formula 3 today after the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 70th edition which has so far smiled on an Italian driver: at the end of the first qualifying sessionthe provisional pole position it is in fact in the hands of the Palermo man Gabriele Miniwhich with the time of 2:05.521 he brought his Prema ahead of everyone in a test characterized by three red flags.

The pilots behind him

The driver’s new adventure with Prema is therefore off to a good start (with which he won the Italian F4 championship in 2020) after a season spent in Hitech, being faster than almost half a second as compared to Luke Browning. Behind the Briton, who is also at the wheel of the Hitech and a member of the Williams Academy, Prema presents itself as one of the main candidates for the final pole position also with Dino Beganovica Swede from the Ferrari Driver Academy who placed 3rd ahead of Dennis Hauger, champion of the category in 2019. Dan Ticktum, who returned from Formula E with the great goal of winning his third career victory in Macau, was only tenth.

SJM Theodore PREMA Racing, @MiniGabriele take provisional FIA F3 World Cup pole at Macau Grand Prix 👊🇲🇴 📰 Qualifying 2 will go underway tomorrow to finalize the FIA ​​F3 World Cup Qualifying Race grid↘️https://t.co/tFGpfvP7Tz#MacauGP #F3 @TheodoreRacing1 pic.twitter.com/aze6rru2X9 — PREMA (@PREMA_Team) November 16, 2023

Grid still to be decided

Minì, the only Italian driver present on the track, will therefore have to defend his time during the second qualifying sessionscheduled Friday at 08:00 Italians on the street circuit of the Chinese special administrative region. The combined times between today’s and Friday’s tests will decide the name of the poleman and the starting grid for Saturday’s Qualifying Race. It should be noted that the event will also include other categories such as the FIA ​​GT World Cup and the TCR Guia Race.