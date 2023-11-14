The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place over the weekend: all the television programming to follow free practice, qualifying and races, both on TV and in streaming

Formula 1 continues its itinerary on the American continent with the Las Vegas GP. It runs on the new track built in the capital of Nevada, a very fast track. As already mentioned, the Las Vegas circuit will be very different from that of the 1980s. 6.201 km long, it will have 17 curves (11 on the left, six on the right) and will run counterclockwise. It is the second longest track on the 2023 calendar, preceded only by Spa Francorchamps.

top speed — Similar speech for the top speeds, which, due to the long 1.9 km straight, are expected to be second only to Monza. Again according to the simulations carried out, it is assumed that just over 78% of the total distance of the route will be covered at full throttle. If confirmed, it would be the fourth best result of the season, behind only Jeddah Street Circuit, Bahrain International Circuit and Monza. However, considering even the slower corners, the drivers would spend just over 66% of the lap at full throttle. A figure comparable to Silverstone. See also Melissa Satta and Berrettini, Costa Smeralda caliente. And Matteo flies to Toronto

program, times, tv — The Las Vegas race will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on the Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K channels, as well as streaming on Now and SkyGo. Qualifying and Sunday’s race will be visible on the digital terrestrial channel TV8. This is the program and TV times of the Brazilian GP:

Sky Sport, SkyGo and Now – live broadcasts

Free Practice 1: 5.30am – 6.30am

Free Practice 2: 9:00 – 10 am

Free Practice 3: 5.30am – 6.30am

Qualifying: 9am – 10am

TV8 programming – deferred