The great return

The period of mid-November 2023 will be remembered in the history of Formula 1 for the return after 41 years to Las Vegasa city already home to two races in the first half of the 1980s on the city circuit created from the car parks of the hotel-casino Caesars Palace. Unlike then, however, the route will be even more ‘lavish’, given that it includes the Strip, a street that features the most famous and luxurious gambling venues. On an exclusively sporting level, however, the third overall edition of the Las Vegas GP will present problems that are not at all irrelevant, especially for the drivers.

Low temperatures

As a result of its position in the Mojave Desert (Nevada), as well as the entire weekend at night in Novemberthe greatest difficulties will be of a climatic nature: as widely predicted on the eve, the weather forecast by accuweather.com they confirm rather low temperatures from Thursday to Saturday, the day on which the race will take place. Thanks to the time difference, free practice, qualifying and the race itself will be broadcast live in the Italian morning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, with the format which will therefore remain ‘unchanged’ for fans of the Beautiful country. On any day, the mercury will not rise above 10-11°Cwith the risk that the latter lower further, as indicated for the race. The percentage of rainat the same time, will be almost equal to zeroand with very slim odds throughout the weekend anyway.

F1 2023, Las Vegas Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 17 November (Thursday evening local)

Chance of precipitation: 0%

Min/max temperatures: 10/11°C

Wind: NNW 11 km/h, gusts at 13 km/h

Saturday 18 November (Friday evening local)

Chance of precipitation: 4%

Min/max temperatures: 11°C

Wind: NE 9 km/h, gusts at 13 km/h

Sunday 19 November (Saturday evening local)

Chance of precipitation: 6%

Min/max temperatures: 8/10°C

Wind: NW 11 km/h, gusts at 13 km/h