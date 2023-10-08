F1, Qatar Grand Prix: Verstappen is world champion for the third consecutive time

Max Verstappen becomes world champion for the third time (consecutive) in his career, writing another page in the history of Formula 1. A second place in the Sprint Race of the Qatar Grand Prix was enough for the Dutchman from Red Bull (he might not even have scored points given the retirement of his teammate Sergio Perez), winning the world title with six races to spare, also considering the one to be held on the same Lusail circuit.

Sprint Race however won by an excellent finisher Oscar Piastri on McLaren, followed by Verstappen and his teammate Lando Norris. Fourth and fifth Mercedes with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, the Ferraris, on the other hand, performed poorly by Carlos Sainz (6) and Charles Leclerc (7). “It’s a fantastic feeling, it’s been an incredible year. I’m proud of the work done by the team and it’s really nice to be part of this group. Today was a fun race, shame about the Safety Cars. Now I’m enjoying the moment but we want to continue so with momentum also in view of the future”.

