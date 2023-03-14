London wants Formula 1 and Formula 1 wants a Grand Prix in London. We have been talking about it for years, but without ever reaching a real agreement between the parties between problems and possible solutions.

At the beginning of 2010, Bernie Ecclestone had suggested the creation of a street circuit that would pass in front of the most famous monuments of the capital, including Buckingham Palace. A possible redevelopment plan for the east of the city was proposed in 2021 and today, still following that plan, the London Collective, a group of experts in the field of construction, and the consultancy firm DAR, presented their plan to bring the Circus in the English capital.

The idea would be to build a track in the Royal Docks area, where the Formula E ePrix at the ExCel is also located, taking advantage of some of the structures used to host the electric series.

The major riverside transformation plan in the east of the city is part of a larger proposal, which aims to build a space that can become a “globally recognized destination for sport, leisure and entertainment” Investments in the area also include the redevelopment of several areas, including those of London City Airport, as a business and leisure hub with expanded global connections.

The Formula 1 circuit, also in this case clearly in the city, would represent the icing on the cake and would complement the current Silverstone appointment on the calendar without replacing it.

The proposed track would be 5.868 meters long and would have 22 bends, for an average speed of 204 km/h and an estimated lap time of 1 minute and 42 seconds. Prolonged stretches with the accelerator wide open should alternate with heavy braking to theoretically maximize overtaking. The organizers have defined it as the British equivalent of the Canadian circuit of Montreal, which has the same characteristics of high speed and hard braking.

The proposed layout for the London Grand Prix

1/2 Photos by: Dar and LDN Collective Royal Docks Grand Prix, London

2/2 Photos by: Dar and LDN Collective

The redevelopment proposal would make heavy use of floating modules on the water area alongside the track which, on non-racing weekends, could be used to create cycling or running tracks. Taking advantage of these solutions, according to the organizers, temporary stands could be built to accommodate 95,000 spectators, which would then be dismantled at the end of the Grand Prix.

As for Formula E, the pit lane should be built inside the ExCeL Centre, using the first floor of the structure, while the upper floors would be for the public.

At the moment, in fact, the proposal is still in its embryonic state and the plan to host a world championship appointment has not yet found the approval of Liberty Media: “We know that Formula 1 is interested in hosting a grand prix here and we have designed a track that meets all their requirements and regulations,” explained Max Farrell, CEO of the London Collective.

In 2017 Formula 1 organized a show with the teams in central London.

“We discussed the proposals with the [Greater London Authority], which is developing a water strategy and planning framework with Newham Council, which we hope to align with. With or without F1, these proposals are transformative and would give a huge boost to London and the UK as a whole as we emerge from the pandemic.”