A masterpiece that falls silent. A performance to remember, a comeback that seals the championship and sends us on vacation without doubts. And with no more hope. Max Verstappen – with a sumptuous Red Bull team – killed the grand prix, all his opponents, the Ferrari fans in the first place, and the entire season. With the eighth victory of 2022. The most impressive, the clearest, starting from the tenth position on the grid due to the troubles suffered on Saturday in qualifying. And with also a spin, transformed into a kind of O on the track at the end of which he got back on track and started again even stronger than before. And there is another very bad news for the Ferrari fans: those Mercedes that it was hoped would become competitive in the hope that they would steal points from Verstappen, they really became, suddenly. But the points have stolen them from the reds: Lewis Hamilton second, George Russell third. And Lewis, it should be remembered, had started seventh. With the Ferraris missing, Carlos Sainz fourth, Charles Leclerc, once again penalized by the strategy, only sixth.