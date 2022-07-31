[Aggiornamento domenica 31 luglio ore 07:30] – Sending the ‘good morning’ the Campos team engaged in F3 and F2 immortalized the ailerons clearly wet from the rain. Right now, therefore, it is raining at the Hungaroring.

[Aggiornamento sabato 30 luglio ore 11:00] – The Formula 3 race started in wet track conditions. The Hungoring track is not flooded, but the cars are still raising significant clouds of water. However, uncertainty remains as to what could be the evolution of conditions for the afternoon, when qualifying starts.

[Aggiornamento sabato 30 luglio ore 09:30] – Uncertainty reigns over the forecast forecast for today’s F1 sessions in Hungary. If the PL3s seem destined to be wet, the rain risk for Qualifying is 80%, but it is decreasing and the rain could stop before 16:00 with a track evolving from Q1 to Q3.

# F1 # BBCF1 #HUNGARIANGP 🇭🇺 SAT: A few early showers around the circuit this morning, but threat of rain more widespread by noon onwards, as front (radar below, 0805GMT) moves NE / E. Latest FIA guidance: rain risk> 80% FP3; 80% Q * but * may reduce in time for qualifying (uncertain!) pic.twitter.com/FWda3Jo79G – Ian Fergusson (@fergieweather) July 30, 2022

[Aggiornamento sabato 30 luglio ore 08:30] – At the moment the sky is still clear in Hungary and it does not rain on the Hungarian track. The forecasts, however, are worsening just in the vicinity of the third free practice session scheduled at 13:00 and for the Qualifying which will follow at 16:00. According to the Accuweather portal, the chances of rain are 96%, the official F1 service, MeteoFrance, predicts thunderstorms in the morning and lighter rain in the afternoon.

After the high temperatures faced last weekend in the French Grand Prix, the weather forecast for the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, will be able to reserve weather conditions that are anything but sunny or hot. Going more into the specifics of the question will in fact be the rain to be able to influence the activities on the track at the Hungaroring, especially during the qualifications. In Mogyoród, the location where the track is located, the first rainfall is in fact expected during Friday afternoon in the Pest region, but the percentage will increase significantly for Saturday 30 July, to the point of touching the88% probability of raining. On the contrary, the risk of being able to attend a wet race will be lower on Sunday 31 July, but at the same time the wind will play a fundamental part, with gusts of 65 km / h.

F1 2022 Hungarian GP weather forecast:

Friday 29th July

Sky: partly sunny (morning), thunderstorms in parts of the region (afternoon)

Chance of precipitation: 40%

Max / min temperatures: 34 ° / 18 ° C

Wind: SE 11 km / h gusts to 24 km / h

Saturday 30th July

Sky: showers and thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 88%

Max / min temperatures: 28/16 ° C

Wind: NNW 15 km / h gusts at 39 km / h

Sunday 31st July

Sky: partly sunny

Chance of precipitation: 25%

Max / min temperatures: 25/13 ° C

Wind: NW 24 km / h gusts to 65 km / h