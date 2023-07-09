race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 British GP on the trail of Silverstonetenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappenin front of McLaren Of Lando Norris and to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Red Bull driver won his maiden race at Silverstone and extended his streak to six races. Verstappen retook the lead from Norris on lap five and maintained control of the race until the end. Bitter weekend for Ferrari who from the English race have collected a ninth and tenth placewith Leclerc ahead of Sainz.
The 2023 British Grand Prix was marked by periods of safety car and different tire strategies. Max Verstappen he won his sixth consecutive racegetting the pole position and fastest race lap at Silverstone.
With this win, he extended his lead in the drivers ranking and brought Red Bull to his eleventh consecutive victoryequaling the McLaren record in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.
Despite a brief overtaking by Norris at the first corner, Verstappen took the lead again on lap five and never let go.
During the race, with the safety car in, most of the leading drivers made their picks soft tireswhile Norris went for the tough ones, defending impressively to hold onto second position ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedeswho overtook Piastri during the neutralization of the race.
In the race of the other drivers, Sergio Perez he made another solid comeback starting from 16th position, finishing sixth after the Red Bull driver’s difficulties in qualifying.
He carried out a series of you overtake in the final race, finishing ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonsoto Williams of Alex Albon and to the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz.
F1 race podium 2023 GREAT BRITAIN
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes)
3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
F1 2023 race standings GREAT BRITAIN, ARRIVAL ORDER
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|52
|1:25’16.938
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|52
|3,798
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|52
|6,783
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|52
|7,776
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|52
|11.206
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|52
|12,882
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|52
|17.193
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|52
|17,878
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|52
|18,689
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|52
|19,448
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|52
|23,632
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|52
|25,830
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|52
|26,663
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|52
|27,483
|15
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|52
|29,820
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|52
|31,225
|17
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|52
|33.128
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|46
|6 Laps
|Contact
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|31
|21 Laps
|Power Units
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|9
|43 Laps
|Retired
#Great #Britain #race #results #standings #order #arrival
