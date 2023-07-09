race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 British GP on the trail of Silverstonetenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappenin front of McLaren Of Lando Norris and to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. The Red Bull driver won his maiden race at Silverstone and extended his streak to six races. Verstappen retook the lead from Norris on lap five and maintained control of the race until the end. Bitter weekend for Ferrari who from the English race have collected a ninth and tenth placewith Leclerc ahead of Sainz.

The 2023 British Grand Prix was marked by periods of safety car and different tire strategies. Max Verstappen he won his sixth consecutive racegetting the pole position and fastest race lap at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen on the Silverstone track won his sixth consecutive race of the 2023 season

With this win, he extended his lead in the drivers ranking and brought Red Bull to his eleventh consecutive victoryequaling the McLaren record in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Despite a brief overtaking by Norris at the first corner, Verstappen took the lead again on lap five and never let go.

At Silverstone McLaren conquered the podium and 2nd place with Lando Norris

During the race, with the safety car in, most of the leading drivers made their picks soft tireswhile Norris went for the tough ones, defending impressively to hold onto second position ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedeswho overtook Piastri during the neutralization of the race.

In the race of the other drivers, Sergio Perez he made another solid comeback starting from 16th position, finishing sixth after the Red Bull driver’s difficulties in qualifying.

Le Ferrari closed the English race in 9th and 10th position

He carried out a series of you overtake in the final race, finishing ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonsoto Williams of Alex Albon and to the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz.

F1 race podium 2023 GREAT BRITAIN

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes)

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

F1 2023 race standings GREAT BRITAIN, ARRIVAL ORDER

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:25’16.938 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 52 3,798 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 52 6,783 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 52 7,776 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 52 11.206 6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 52 12,882 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 52 17.193 8 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 52 17,878 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 52 18,689 10 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 52 19,448 11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 52 23,632 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 25,830 13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 52 26,663 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 52 27,483 15 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 29,820 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 52 31,225 17 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 52 33.128 18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 46 6 Laps Contact 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 31 21 Laps Power Units 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 9 43 Laps Retired Final classification, order of arrival of the F1 British GP 2023

