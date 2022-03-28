To tell a Grand Prix you can use analysis and rankings, numbers and words. Images that converge in the most beautiful one: the podium celebrations, where the riders become children again and are covered in champagne. Reminding us that this, in the end, is a sport, and as such it should be interpreted: seriously, but having fun. From the podium and from this spirit starts a format that you appreciated, where the three promoted and three rejected of the various F1 Grand Prix will be chosen: this is the turn of Saudi Arabia.

F1 | GP of Saudi Arabia 2022, the podium of the promoted

1. 1997. Great year. While Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve played them on circuits around the world, two children were born in Monaco and Belgium destined to leave an impact. Max Verstappen, an exorbitantly talented mastiff like Schumi. Charles Leclerc, another French-speaking non-French, shrewd in hand-to-hand combat. The analogies end here, of course. The battle between the reigning champion and the Ferrari driver has only just begun, and is going to last for the whole year. And Gedda will be one of the many chapters of a book made up of battles, cunning, hardships and subtleties. A bit like last year, but there is a changed Verstappen, less aggressive in the melee, while Leclerc is logically hungrier. Of the others, few traces. Yes, Perez took pole, but I doubt he had the pace to win in the long run. Sainz is a nerdy bad dog, but if he realizes late every year the car will never win anything serious. He needs to go fast now. And if more than two teams went strong at a time, it would be even better. Meanwhile, popcorn, without being too picky.

2. Sergio Perez. In short, Nickwallas (that’s how you spell it, right?) Latifi continues to gather sympathy. Too bad, because Checo before the Safety Car he was painting the perfect weekend, even going faster than Verstappen. Then theMontreal Jewelers, the number one enemy of the pit walls but the most fraternal friend of the walls, crashes and ruins the half-grid race, including Perez. It would have been from the podium, I don’t know if it would have been a victory. One more position to have to put up with Helmut Marko and the barracks jokes that have not been funny since ’49.

3. George Russell. Two races from Who has seen?, yet he took a fourth and fifth place on his Mercedes debut. Think about when you will see. For now really in no man’s land, he can only compete with his partner. Who is a seven-time world champion, yet he had the same pace at Sakhir and collected six tenths of a second in qualifying for the second race.

F1 | GP of Saudi Arabia 2022, the podium of the failures

3. Alpine wall. But Szafnauer at the wall watches the races or the replica of the Saturday Night Live? Three thousand monitors, 897 audio connections and no one intervening on what is happening on the track. At moments Alonso also joins, kindly put on the wall by Ocon at 300 and passes km / h. In a while ‘we fall into the penalty but the facts do not arouse the interest of the team.

2. Lewis Hamilton. Not for the race, of course. Indeed, for that one can only take off one’s hat, also considering the bad luck in the episodes, between Safety Car, Virtual Safety Car and strategies sent to the ramengo. He is rejected for the management of the rest of the weekend. On Saturday, Russell made the Hamilton and Hamilton made the Bottas, taking six tenths and the first ‘clean’ elimination in Q1 in 13 years. Was the car not working? He wanted the changes. Worse still on Friday, when the pilots – led by him and Alonso – offer a pitiful proof of themselves, raising their voices only when no one can hear them. Before (with Domenicali and Ben Sulayem) and after (with the team principals) all with bowed heads. We are running and all is well, Madam the Marquise.

1. FIA. Ben Sulayem’s presidency was born in the name of triumph and continues chasing the legend. Ready, go, and immediately own goal against Abu Dhabi: “Oh boy, there was human error but let’s make sure the ending is good please“, All after a month of diligent investigations to discover hot water. He continues running in Saudi Arabia, putting the pilots under the missiles. The chaste and neat Formula 1 that rightly escapes the European war goes to visit it in the Middle East, knowing for years the existence of a conflict for the control of Yemen (in which Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are also involved). A shameful decision, but on the other hand “a missile is not a war“. Now he doesn’t even pretend anymore. And among the failures I also put myself, which comment with four nonsense a stuff that never should have existed.

1-bis. Jeddah. Oh, given the big changes to the track, now much safer and more worthy of hosting a Formula 1 race, I won’t mind if I facilitate last year’s report card: “Months of work and all the desert available to make a parking lot in the supermarket in the shape of a male sex cell. As if to say that I take a month’s vacation in Milan but I feel like eating sushi at Redecesio every time (and I don’t even know if there is). The money is fine – especially in these days – but there was no need for this track. “Completed” at the green light of the PL1 (the water falling into the pits …), with presumably grueling turns, in 28 curves you brake three-four times and if you try to overtake you also know how much the eldest daughter of the commissioner graduated with. track edge“.