There Red Bull with Max Verstappen won the race in France on the circuit of Paul Ricard, seventh proof of the F1 2021 World Championship. The Dutchman has two laps from the end he mocked the Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton that until that moment had dominated the race. The strength of Red Bull at Le Castellet was also confirmed by the third place of Sergio Perez, the winner of the last race in Azerbaijan.
In France bad performance of Ferrari than under the checkered flag over the first 10 have passed, with Carlos Sainz 11th is Charles Leclerc even 16th.
F1 Gp France 2021, who won the race
The race in France, on the circuit of Paul Ricard was won by motorized Red Bull Honda by Max Verstappen, who had also conquered the pole position.
At the start, however, he made a mistake and was overtaken by his rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG. Here began Verstappen’s run-up, also helped by the mechanics and the team in the pits.
But despite everything, just a few laps to go the leader was Hamilton and on lap n. 53 the turning point, with Verstappen who made up for it under and on the track with a maneuver of applause, he definitely overtook the Englishman, going to win the Grand Prix.
Also with this success, the third season, Verstappene in Drivers classification he leads with 12 points ahead of Hamilton, the great loser of the 2021 French GP.
F1 race podium 2021 FRANCE
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)
2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)
3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda)
F1 2021 race standings France, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|
POS #
|
PILOT
|
STABLE
|
ENGINE
|
TURNS
|
TIME
|
1
|
33
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
53
|1: 27’25.770
|
2
|
44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
53
|
2,904
|
3
|
11
|
Sergio Perez
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
53
|
8.811
|
4
|
77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
53
|
14,618
|
5
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
53
|
1,04,032
|
6
|
3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
53
|
1’15.857
|
7
|
10
|
Pierre Gasly
|
AlphaTauri
|
Honda
|
53
|
1’16.596
|
8
|
14
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
53
|
1’17.695
|
9
|
5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
53
|
1’19.666
|
10
|
18
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
53
|
1’31.946
|
11
|
55
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
53
|
1’39.337
|
12
|
63
|
George Russell
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
52
|
13
|
22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
AlphaTauri
|
Honda
|
52
|
14
|
31
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
52
|
15
|
99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
52
|
16
|
16
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
52
|
17
|
7
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
52
|
18
|
6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
52
|
19
|
47
|
Mick Schumacher
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
52
|
20
|
9
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
52
It might interest you, indeed I recommend it:
👉 Formula 1 2021 calendar and timetables
👉 F1 2021 drivers and constructors standings
💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.
👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=2250585958327019&version=v10.0”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Leave a Reply