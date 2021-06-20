There Red Bull with Max Verstappen won the race in France on the circuit of Paul Ricard, seventh proof of the F1 2021 World Championship. The Dutchman has two laps from the end he mocked the Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton that until that moment had dominated the race. The strength of Red Bull at Le Castellet was also confirmed by the third place of Sergio Perez, the winner of the last race in Azerbaijan.

In France bad performance of Ferrari than under the checkered flag over the first 10 have passed, with Carlos Sainz 11th is Charles Leclerc even 16th.

F1 Gp France 2021, who won the race

The race in France, on the circuit of Paul Ricard was won by motorized Red Bull Honda by Max Verstappen, who had also conquered the pole position.

At the start, however, he made a mistake and was overtaken by his rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG. Here began Verstappen’s run-up, also helped by the mechanics and the team in the pits.

Verstappen’s decisive overtaking against Hamilton in the French GP

But despite everything, just a few laps to go the leader was Hamilton and on lap n. 53 the turning point, with Verstappen who made up for it under and on the track with a maneuver of applause, he definitely overtook the Englishman, going to win the Grand Prix.

Also with this success, the third season, Verstappene in Drivers classification he leads with 12 points ahead of Hamilton, the great loser of the 2021 French GP.

F1 race podium 2021 FRANCE

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda)

F1 2021 race standings France, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT STABLE ENGINE TURNS TIME 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 53 1: 27’25.770 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 53 2,904 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 53 8.811 4 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 53 14,618 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 53 1,04,032 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 53 1’15.857 7 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 53 1’16.596 8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 53 1’17.695 9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 53 1’19.666 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 53 1’31.946 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 53 1’39.337 12 63 George Russell Williams Mercedes 52 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 52 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 52 15 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 16 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 52 17 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 52 19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 52 20 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 52

