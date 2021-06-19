On the circuit of Paul Ricard Max Verstappen dominated the qualifications of the French Grand Prix, seventh proof of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. The pilot of the Red Bull Honda has conquered the pole position in 1’29.990 and on the starting grid precedes Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton is Valterri Bottas. In the second row alongside the Finn is the other Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

There Ferrari, who had taken the last two poles of the season, has the fifth time with Carlos Sainz jr and the seventh with Charles Leclerc, almost a second from Verstappen’s pole.

Qualifying GP France 2021, how it went

From free practice to qualifying in France Max Verstappen it was always the fastest of all, especially of Mercedes-AMGs. The pilot of the Red Bull Honda was the only one who passed the wall of 1’30 with soft tires.

Verstappen took pole of the French GP with a time of 1’29.990

Lewis Hamilton had to queue a 258 thousandths from Red Bull and will start alongside him on the starting grid. The French GP, however it goes, is a deal between Red Bull and Mercedes, between Verstappen and Hamilton, with the others interested viewers on the track.

There Ferrari it is among the stables that they have to be satisfied with the supporting positions, after having dreamed with Leclerc in Monk and from Baku.

Leclerc in France, after the two consecutive poles, did not go beyond the 7th time

On the Paul Ricard in Le Castellet has SF21 struggled a lot and especially with the Monegasque he suffered a delay from pole of almost a second and on the starting grid occupy the fifth and seventh position.

F1 Gp France 2021 qualifying, STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE ENGINE TIME GAP KM / H 1 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1’29.990 233.705 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1’30.248 0.258 233.037 3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1’30.376 0.386 232.707 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1’30.445 0.455 232,530 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 1’30.840 0.850 231.519 6 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1’30.868 0.878 231.447 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1’30.987 0.997 231.145 8 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’31.252 1.262 230,473 9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1’31.340 1,350 230,251 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1’31.382 1,392 230.145 11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’31.736 1,746 229.257 12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1’31.767 1,777 229.180 13 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’31.813 1,823 229.065 14 63 George Russell Williams Mercedes 1’32.065 2,075 228.438 15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1’33.062 3,072 225.991 17 7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’33.354 3,364 225.284 18 9 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1’33.554 3,564 224,802 19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 2’12.584 42,594 158,625 20 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda

F1 2021 SCHEDULE GP FRANCE SKY and TV8

15.00 Race: (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18:00 on TV8)

F1 2021 FRENCH GP TIMETABLE

Qualifying F1 GP France 2021, the starting grid

