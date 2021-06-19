On the circuit of Paul Ricard Max Verstappen dominated the qualifications of the French Grand Prix, seventh proof of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. The pilot of the Red Bull Honda has conquered the pole position in 1’29.990 and on the starting grid precedes Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton is Valterri Bottas. In the second row alongside the Finn is the other Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
There Ferrari, who had taken the last two poles of the season, has the fifth time with Carlos Sainz jr and the seventh with Charles Leclerc, almost a second from Verstappen’s pole.
Qualifying GP France 2021, how it went
From free practice to qualifying in France Max Verstappen it was always the fastest of all, especially of Mercedes-AMGs. The pilot of the Red Bull Honda was the only one who passed the wall of 1’30 with soft tires.
Lewis Hamilton had to queue a 258 thousandths from Red Bull and will start alongside him on the starting grid. The French GP, however it goes, is a deal between Red Bull and Mercedes, between Verstappen and Hamilton, with the others interested viewers on the track.
There Ferrari it is among the stables that they have to be satisfied with the supporting positions, after having dreamed with Leclerc in Monk and from Baku.
On the Paul Ricard in Le Castellet has SF21 struggled a lot and especially with the Monegasque he suffered a delay from pole of almost a second and on the starting grid occupy the fifth and seventh position.
F1 Gp France 2021 qualifying, STARTING GRID
|
POS
|
#
|
PILOT
|STABLE
|
ENGINE
|
TIME
|
GAP
|
KM / H
|
1
|
33
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
1’29.990
|
233.705
|
2
|
44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
1’30.248
|
0.258
|
233.037
|
3
|
77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes
|
1’30.376
|
0.386
|
232.707
|
4
|
11
|
Sergio Perez
|
Red Bull
|
Honda
|
1’30.445
|
0.455
|
232,530
|
5
|
55
|
Carlos Sainz Jr.
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
1’30.840
|
0.850
|
231.519
|
6
|
10
|
Pierre Gasly
|
AlphaTauri
|
Honda
|
1’30.868
|
0.878
|
231.447
|
7
|
16
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
Ferrari
|
1’30.987
|
0.997
|
231.145
|
8
|
4
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
1’31.252
|
1.262
|
230,473
|
9
|
14
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
1’31.340
|
1,350
|
230,251
|
10
|
3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
McLaren
|
Mercedes
|
1’31.382
|
1,392
|
230.145
|
11
|
31
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Alpine
|
Renault
|
1’31.736
|
1,746
|
229.257
|
12
|
5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
1’31.767
|
1,777
|
229.180
|
13
|
99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
1’31.813
|
1,823
|
229.065
|
14
|
63
|
George Russell
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
1’32.065
|
2,075
|
228.438
|
15
|
47
|
Mick Schumacher
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
16
|
6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
Williams
|
Mercedes
|
1’33.062
|
3,072
|
225.991
|
17
|
7
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
Alfa Romeo
|
Ferrari
|
1’33.354
|
3,364
|
225.284
|
18
|
9
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
Haas
|
Ferrari
|
1’33.554
|
3,564
|
224,802
|
19
|
18
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
Mercedes
|
2’12.584
|
42,594
|
158,625
|
20
|
22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
AlphaTauri
|
Honda
