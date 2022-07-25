F1 | 2022 French Grand Prix, the podium of those promoted: Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, the start of K-Mag

1. Carlos Sainz. The best, without a doubt. Ride on the tracks in Q2, wake offered to Leclerc, a gesture that perhaps does not give him pole but certainly does not take it away from him. He sleeps a little at the start, but next to him he has Magnussen, someone who would be like a World Championship if the grand prix lasted 5 km. Government race up to the Safety Car, impetuously after the Charles accident, clears customs overtaking Signes as if peeling a mandarin. And who knows, maybe if instead of Leclerc he went to the wall a few laps later, Carlos would also have avoided the second stop and conquered something better. The pilot wasn’t there before, now the strong Sainz of 2021 is back. The car, strong, has always been. The problem is that, even assuming that he has magically regained reliability, it is too late for the World Cup.

2. Lewis Hamilton. For some races he has sent George Russell back to the bench. The Professor is always him, even if the pupil is first-rate. Fourth consecutive podium, with a car that at the beginning of the year was a bathtub with a steering wheel. And that it probably still is, but if Red Bull and Ferrari knock out with studied alternation, Mercedes is always there. And there’s always Lewis. I say that Sir Lewis lands his paw in 2022 as well. Oh, in recent years Gasly, Ocon and Perez have won at Racing Point, coming back from the last position: one can also win the W13, right?

3. The departure of K-Mag. How great, F1’s Connor McGregor. He must be the sweetest person in the world from Monday to Sunday, 2:59 pm. Then the traffic lights go out and his vein closes, he becomes a animal combat. He exalts himself in the fray, forgets that he has a left foot and yet this time he gains seven positions in the first lap. The Safety Car ruins his race (he had already stopped), but this column does not forget K-Mag: he is loved so much.

F1 | 2022 French Grand Prix, the podium of those who failed: the circuit, who believed in it (and who still believes in it), Sergio Perez

3. The circuit. Honestly? If, as it seems, he is excluded from the calendar, I will not miss him. Supermarket parking context, red-white-blue stripes that are an eyesore on television, few overtaking points: this is a track ruined, anonymous, from Mario Kart more than from F1. This does not mean that all the others are splendid, but if one of Le Castellet, Monte Carlo and Spa has to fall from the tower, I have not the slightest doubt about who to throw down.

2. Who believed it (and who still believes it). For heaven’s sake, the fan hopes and I don’t argue. But is it possible that in the newspapers no one – or almost – has ever written that a comeback by Leclerc would have been sensational? It may be that Ferrari makes the news regardless of the results, it may be the desire to feed hopes among the fans (or to convince themselves?), But the gap between Charles and Max has always been portrayed as a secondary problem. As if to say, Ferrari is strong: yes, thank you, but the other is not joking. And above all, the Dominus is not wrong. In the last 71 races completed, Verstappen has gone 66 (six-six) times in the top-5. In the last 85 grands prix, he has never retired due to a clear driving error (at the limit, he had some faults at Spa 2019 and Monza 2021). This World Championship can only lose him: I said it when he was at +49 with 13 races to run, even more so I think he is at +63 with ten GPs left. And I understand Binotto, who must motivate Leclerc and give hope to the fans, but I find it curious that the interlocutor does not answer him with the numbers.

1. Sergio Perez. Let’s say the best and worst were pretty easy today. Also Checo, like Sainz, that of 2021 is back, despite himself. Far away from Verstappen, burned by Hamilton at the start, he lost the duels with both Mercedes drivers, in Virtual Safety Car he has the same reactivity as Mario Jardel of Ancona and he doesn’t even have the self-love to keep quiet after overtaking Russell. Sometimes it seems like he doesn’t even drive a Red Bull. But let’s be honest, Milton Keynes will certainly not be pulling their hair out: as long as Ferrari takes off the stitches by itself, Perez can also spend Sundays at the mall.