12.21 – Lungo di Tsunoda in curve 14

12.19 – Ricciardo in P2 at +0.386 of lead, in the meantime Mazepin heads the tail in turn 2 and takes a trip off the track.

12.18 – Alonso! The Asturian immediately improves yesterday’s performance, turning in 1: 33.206

12.17 – Ocon goes to P1 with the time of 1: 33.707, preceding Perez by 68 thousandths.

12.16 – Great to see so many fans on the track. Here is a group all for Sebastian Vettel.

12.14 – Mick Schumacher follows in P2 at +0.330.

12.13 – The first time trial is that of Mazepin, which turns in 1: 34.966

12.12 – Out lap also for Ocon, Raikkonen, Alonso, Latifi and Perez.

12.11 – Also on the track the second Haas, that of Mick Schumacher.

12.10 – After ten minutes of nothing more total, here is the first car! It is that of Nikita Mazepin

12.08 – Come on, don’t be shy, we want to see action!

12.06 – Still all the drivers in the pits, so we update you on the weather situation, with the sky rather cloudy. But there is only 3% of rainfall for today.

12.04 – It’s been four minutes and everything is silent on the track.

12.02 – Slow start of this session, for now there is very little action on the track.

Green light at the end of the pit lane, the PL3s of the French Grand Prix started.

11.55 – Even today we will find the yellow bollards (also called sausages) on the outside of turn 2. Yesterday Red Bull and Mercedes complained about them, who left wing pieces at that point, but Masi did not want to remove them.

11.51 – Günther Steiner apparently very calm in the paddock!

11.50 – The concentration of Max Verstappen ten minutes from the start of PL3.

11.47 – There are 13 minutes left for the start of FP3 of the French Grand Prix. The air temperature is 25 degrees, that of the track is 37 degrees.

11.40 – Toto Wolff responds on the subject of the exchange between Bottas and Russell.

11.35 – McLaren violated the curfew tonight to try to address the performance issues that plagued the car in practice. No penalty for the Woking team.

11.30 – Yesterday, Mario Isola and Michael Masi participated in the drivers briefing. The pilots wanted to see clearly on the pressure issue.

11.20 – These instead are the results of PL2.

11.15 – Let’s start our live broadcast with the results of PL1 and PL2 of Le Castellet.