F1 leaves Imola without the Emilia Romagna GP having taken place and moves to the Principality for the Monaco GP scheduled for next week. The flood that is devastating the area is unfortunately leaving deep marks in terms of lives lost, displaced families and damages that are difficult to assess in the short term, but we are talking about a few billion euros.

The paddock where the team hospitality facilities were set up and the pits where the single-seaters would have been stored were not affected by the water, while with the flooding of the Santerno those structures located in paddock 2 ended up soaking.

We have seen the images of the vehicles of Pirelli, the sole tire supplier, in the huge puddles which have already been completely drained by the Formula Imola staff: the staff available to Enzo and Dino Ferrari was commendable not only in setting up the structure she was ready to organize the GP, but also to intervene to overcome any problem even in bad weather.

In fact, once the paddock had dried out, the vehicles of the teams and suppliers were allowed to leave the circuit. Who was able to take a breather was Roberto Dalla, Managing Director at the head of the Media & Technology Center of F1. The Bolognese spent a few hours apprehensive because the TV Compound area was surrounded by water:

“It went well for us – Dalla explained – because our structure was mounted on a 700 mm high platform and the water, fortunately, did not exceed 400 mm: being raised allowed us to prevent the systems from necessary for broadcasting have not suffered any damage, so they will be transferred to the vault of Monte Carlo”.

“Otherwise, we would not have had Imola, but perhaps not even the Monaco GP, because it is true that we manage a large part of the broadcasting from Biggin Hill, the permanent structure which is based in the UK, and we have a lot of back up equipment, but the damage we would have done would have been important. We managed in the general disaster of Emilia Romagna…”.

The water had only invaded the boxes intended for the broadcasters’ TV commentators, which had not yet been set up with monitors and anything else necessary, so there was no damage.