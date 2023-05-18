To the words of Gian Carlo Minardi, president of Formula Imola, who spoke this morning with Motorsport.com in a video that we publish, the company that manages the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, there is also an official press release informing all spectators who purchased tickets through the sales network and the ticketone.it platform, that the opportunity to convert the coupons in possession with tickets for the 2024 event or alternatively a financial refund will soon be offered.

Given the emergency underway in the Emilia Romagna Region, the methods and timing of the refund will be announced with a subsequent communication that will be sent by e-mail in the next few days by ACI Sport, a company of the Automobile Club of Italy, via the official ticket provider Ticketone.it.

The two options were immediately taken into consideration by the organizer of the Emilia Romagna GP, while a “recovery” of the second Italian race on the 2026 calendar becomes increasingly credible, i.e. when the agreement that currently binds Imola to the Formula 1, awaiting the negotiations for a desired renewal.