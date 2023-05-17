The intensity of the rain has decreased slightly, but the red alert remains active even today, although the bad weather phenomenon should decrease. The situation in Emilia Romagna is dramatic with two deaths in Ronta di Cesena and Forlì and with hundreds of people evacuated.

The watercourses have swollen out of proportion and from Bologna to the coastal cities of the Adriatic there are rivers, streams and simple canals which have overflowed creating dangers, damage resulting from a real flood. Faenza is one of the most affected cities together with those along the coast which have been under water since yesterday.

Even the Santerno, the river that runs alongside the Enzo and Dino Ferrari, had a flood wave during the night that flooded paddock 2. The organizers of the Emilia Romagna GP are monitoring the situation and have closed access to the racetrack, so it is useless to approach the track.

Around 13 there should be a meeting in which the regular dispute of the first European Formula 1 appointment in the calendar will be made. For the moment there are no positions taken because we want to assess with the right calm what the situation is not only in the vicinity of the track, but of the whole area in difficulty, in the awareness that the access and outflow of the public (are 160,000 tickets were sold over the weekend) can take place in complete safety without hindering relief efforts in the areas most affected by the devastating floods.

The situation, therefore, is constantly evolving: at the moment it is not correct to venture any forecast. We wait for the summit after lunchtime to understand what address will be taken…