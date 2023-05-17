The emergency that has been gripping Emilia Romagna for several days has led to the cancellation of the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

This is the right decision, considering the situation prevailing in the region that hosts the track dedicated to the memory of Enzo and Dino Ferrari.

A few minutes after the official cancellation of the grand prix – at least from this weekend – the reactions of the Formula 1 drivers and teams arrived punctually, commenting in unison on the decision that led to canceling the event on the bank at Santerno.