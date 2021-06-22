The race comes at a very hot moment of the season on the market, drivers and teams front. On the one hand Senna is insisting with Lotus to switch to Honda engines in 1987 to replace the outgoing Renault, and on the other hand he is starting to think for himself and for Ducarouge, the creator of his 98T, to an alternative accommodation to the one in the Peter Warr team. The first direct approach between Senna and Enzo Ferrari is part of this tug-of-war with the team. At the beginning of June, after the Belgian Grand Prix, and before the North American trip, Ayrton flies to Maranello to meet Drake. Here the two are in conversation for a couple of hours during which Senna and Ferrari talk about figures and contracts, even if everything will end with nothing. In the newspapers, however, it continues to be talked about for a long time.

The economic demands of Senna are important, record-breaking: 5 million dollars (equal to 7 billion and a half of the old lire); but the real stumbling block would be the technical and sporting demands given that Senna “he also demands a certain technical structure of the team that will hire him and guarantees of privileged treatment, with decision-making powers as well”, We read in the Press during the days of the American GP. “This is why the Maranello team would be looking for a designer and also an engineer, despite the fact that its ranks in the sector have recently strengthened considerably. If the agreement is not made, however, it is unlikely Senna will remain because it seems that the John Player Special is not willing to continue next year with the forecast of spending a lot of money.“(And in fact the Camel will arrive in 1987). Senna is however the “most valuable piece“:”he goes very fast, he is determined, he is considered a good test driver, he is also coveted by those looking for a good advertising vehicle”, We always read in the Turin newspaper.

Throughout the summer the circus will be crossed by the rumors of an imminent passage of Senna in Ferrari, rumors that will gradually lose consistency over the months, when Ducarouge first refuses the Ferrari proposal because he is convinced that he can continue to work with Honda and with Senna in Lotus (“I did it at Brands Hatch, when the conditions were created at Lotus to continue”, He will later explain in an interview with Cristiano Chiavegato on the eve of mid-August. “I’m sorry, because I would have gladly come to work in Italy. And for Ferrari it would have been magnificent. But I couldn’t leave Lotus, where an excellent group was created. It would have been a disaster. However, it was neither a question of money, nor of likes or dislikes. In those days I suffered a lot before making a decision“) and then Ferrari will formalize the hiring of John Barnard as technical director and Gerhard Berger as companion of Michele Alboreto. But of Senna, McLaren side this time, we will continue to talk until February 2 of the following year, the day of presentation of the new Lotus.

On June 22, the circus lands in Detroit, for the seventh round of the World Cup. This is the second North American trip of the season, after the Canadian Grand Prix won a week earlier by Nigel Mansell, his second consecutive success after Belgium. Two victories that had allowed the Englishman to equalize the score with Alain Prost and above all to relaunch himself in the world championship after a disappointing 9-point debut in four races.

After six tests, Prost is in fact leading the standings with 29 points, the result of two victories in Imola and Montecarlo, two podiums in Spain and Canada and sixth place in Belgium, with sun two pitches on Mansell and Senna paired at 27. More detached Piquet, with 19 points and Rosberg, at 14.

Senna arrives in the United States fresh from a disappointing fifth place in Montreal seven days earlier. The Canadian is the first non-podium finish of the season, which sees Senna wrestle with his Lotus alongside McLarens and Williams. after the second place in Brazil, the victory in Spain and the retirement in San Marino, Ayrton had in fact taken a third and a second place in Montecarlo and Spa.

On Saturday, as often happens, the duo made up of the monstrous Renault engine, capable of unleashing 1,200 horses in qualifying, combined with Senna’s talent, is unapproachable: Senna wins the eleventh pole position of his career, the fourth of the season, placing his Lotus in first position with 538 thousandths of an advantage over Mansell’s Williams-Honda and 775 thousandths over Piquet’s. Second row for the first Ligier, that of René Arnoux, sixth for teammate Laffite. Fifth and eleventh the Ferraris of Johansson and Alboreto, seventh and ninth Prost and Rosberg on McLaren, which after shining in Monte Carlo seems unable to repeat itself on the citizen of Michigan, eighth Patrese with the Brabham and 10th the returning landlord Eddie Cheever with the Lola. You have to go down to piazza 14 at 4 ”210 from Senna to find his teammate Johnny Dumfries, a noble-born Brit whose main role in Lotus was precisely not to annoy Ayrton.

After the pole, Senna stops to study the data with the technicians and does not show up at the press conference, where he is replaced by a recording in which he questions and answers himself! The other version, on the other hand, wants him to have run away to the hotel to watch the Brazil-France match, after having bet a thousand dollars with the coach Doucarouge on the verdeoro victory.

The race is held in a sunny and humid Detroit that does not exclude the risk of rain. Senna keeps his head ahead of Mansell, Arnoux, Piquet, Johansson and Prost, Alboreto, Cheever and Rosberg, but already at the end of the first lap Mansell slips it at the end of the main straight and takes the lead. On lap three Warwick immediately returns to the pits, while Nannini has to retire. Prost is overtaken by Alboreto, but regains his position on the next lap. The Williams Englishman seems to be able to stretch, but a problem with the brakes from the fifth lap prevents him from taking off and on the 8th passage Senna can review it; Mansell slips back, on lap 9 he is overtaken by Arnoux and three laps later by Laffite, who has climbed back to third place after having slipped into Prost, Johnson, Piquet and the Englishman within a few laps.

However, for Senna it is not an easy race: on lap 14 the Brazilian had to stop in the pits for a puncture and slipped to eighth place, behind the two Ferraris. With the group led by the two Ligier (first Arnoux and the 18th Laffite), in five laps Senna gets rid of the Ferraris and sets out on the hunt for Piquet. On lap 25 the positions are anything but crystallized: Laffite leads with 1 ”4 on Arnoux, 3” 5 on Mansell, closely followed by Prost and Piquet. Senna is 9 ”6 from the summit and just under five seconds from Piquet.

The 27th lap revolutionizes the ranking: Piquet and Senna overtake Prost, while Arnoux slips to sixth after changing tires. Over the next three laps, Prost also stops in the pits, with Piquet and Senna continuing their comeback as a couple, overtaking Mansell on lap 30 and Laffite on the next. At the end of the race, lap 32, the classification sees Piquet ahead of Senna, Prost, Mansell, Arnoux. Laffite, Alboreto and Mansell stop in the pits to change tires, imitated by Piquet on lap 39. Senna is back in the lead but also for him it is time for a new tire change: the accumulated advantage is such, and the stop at 40 ° without any problems (“only” 8 “28!), That the Brazilian can remain first ahead of Piquet, who in the next lap loses control of his Brabham and ends up on the wall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAGeKGsq0k0

With no more obstacles, Senna can safely fly ahead of the race. Arnoux tries to move the ranking by overtaking Prost, but on lap 47 he hits Piquet’s damaged Williams left on the track by the stewards and shortly after crashes into Boutsen’s Arrows. Race over for both of us. It’s up to his teammate Laffite to undermine Prost tormented by the problems of his TAG Porsche engine and at 55th the Ligier conquers the second position.

For Senna, the victory matures after an hour and fifty of the race: the Brazilian completes the 63rd lap preceding Laffite by thirty seconds who precedes Prost by just one second. Fourth and last of the not doubled, Michele Alboreto in a Ferrari. Overall, only ten cars are able to finish the race. Mansell and Patrese score points, but one lap. Seventh place for Dumfries, eighth for Palmer (Zakspeed), ninth for Streiff (Tyrrell), all two laps. Last classified, in three laps, Derek Warwick on Brabham.

In the lap of honor Senna collects a Brazilian flag from a fan and thus redeems the green-gold mood after the elimination suffered the day before by Brazil at the hands of France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Mexico (4-5 for the transalpines ), so much so that the day after the most used titles to celebrate the feat of the champion of San Paolo will echo the episode: “Senna comforts Brazil“,”Senna, revenge on the French“.

At the end of the race there is no shortage of circums to the organizers, guilty of not having removed Piquet’s car: “It was a very dangerous point, we risked bumping into each lap“, We read on Print. “In addition, the marshals once signaled the presence of the obstacle, another time they no longer waved, so we were forced to be careful anyway because we did not know if the car was still there or had been taken away. For such an accident, perhaps they would have had to suspend the race. In any case it ended well and I’m happy“.

The success propels Senna to the top of the standings with 36 points; Prost climbs to 33 points, Mansell to 29, while Piquet and Rosberg remain empty-handed. But the Brazilian is not too enthusiastic, aware of the limits of his Lotus: “I am relaunched at the top of the world championship”, His words after the race, as we read on Print of 24 June, “but I don’t think I will have many opportunities in the next tests. My Lotus Renault engine is great for qualifying and has good race performance. But it is still affected by excessive fuel consumption. On this track there were no difficulties, but in the next races I will be forced to make an appearance“. Almost prophetic words, because the victory in Detroit is the last of the season and is the prelude to a much more complicated second part of the championship, which will slowly see Senna come out of the title fight: in the next nine grand prix, Senna will get others four poles, but will be tormented by reliability problems and will collect three podiums, a fourth place but five retirements.