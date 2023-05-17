For the third time in its long history, Formula 1 was forced to cancel a Grand Prix with the single-seaters already present in the pits. The first precedent dates back to the 1985 season, on the Spa-Francorchamps track. The race weekend, scheduled for 2 June, got off to a regular start, but after Friday’s practice, problems emerged related to the new asphalt surface, the laying of which had been completed only ten days before the Grand Prix.

Ayrton Senna, Lotus Renault, during free practice for the uncontested 1985 Belgian GP Photo by: Sutton Images

The International Federation had expressly requested the organizers of the Belgian track to complete the works at least six months before the date set in the Formula 1 calendar, but the times were not respected.

The result was that an experimental bitumen, aimed above all at better drainage, began to give way after the second practice session, with the first alarm bell appearing with a puncture reported by Nigel Mansell’s single-seater caused by a piece of bitumen detached from the roadway.

Niki Lauda was the first driver to come out, declaring that it was impossible to race, and his stance was supported by many other drivers. The organizers intervened with concrete patches in the most damaged points, and the riders decided to return to the track on Saturday morning to assess the situation.

After twenty minutes, however, the verdict was very clear, the track was much slower (by twenty seconds) than the times achieved on Friday morning, and above all the roadway continued to crumble. At that point the pilots put the proposal not to race to a vote, and with 24 in favor against only two against, the decision became official. On Sunday the F.3000 race was held regularly, won by a former Formula 1 driver, Mike Thackwell, while the Formula 1 Grand Prix was postponed to 15 September.

F1 teams pack up following Australian GP cancellation decision Photo by: Jack Ke

In Melbourne, F1 enters the Covid era

2020, Australia. The traditional opening stage of the world championship is preceded by the first alarm signals arriving from China and, secondly, from Italy. Covid 19 is already ‘visible’ in the pre-season tests in the form of preventive measures, the first masks appear, but it still seems to be a prescription phenomenon. Formula 1 leaves for Australia well in advance, as per tradition, and many drivers and insiders disembark in Melbourne the week before the race.

In the Australian city, Covid is a televised topic, with the news reporting news from Europe, and the pre-race Thursday takes place regularly. Some teams decide to introduce a one-meter distance in interviews as a safety measure, the first devices with disinfectant appear at the entrance to the hospitality areas and the use of masks is intensified. Only Lewis Hamilton in the first press conference of the year says he is against the decision to race, using the expression “Cash is king” which will trigger many controversies.

However, everything proceeds as planned, but late Thursday evening two McLaren mechanics test positive, and Zak Brown informs the FIA ​​that he will withdraw the team. During the night in Melbourne, an emergency meeting is called between the FIA, Liberty and the representatives of the teams which will lead to the cancellation of the event.

The news fails to reach many of the spectators in time who arrive at the Albert Park entrances on Friday morning, and will wait for two hours in front of the gates before officially learning of the cancellation of the race weekend.

Chase Carey, head of Liberty Media at the time, spoke in the paddock in front of the few media present. “In hindsight we see everything differently – continued Carey – but when contexts change so rapidly as in this case, all that remains is to decide in real time.

Yesterday evening we analyzed all the information that kept coming in, it was a joint decision between the FIA, us (Liberty), our Australian partners and the teams, who brought the differing opinions to the table. It wasn’t easy, but we came to an agreement.” Three of the ten teams were in favor of continuing the Melbourne weekend (Red Bull, Alpha Tauri and Racing Point) but a common line prevailed in the end.

The final decision is determined by the representatives of the state of Victoria, the jurisdiction that includes the city of Melbourne, who ascertain the lack of safety conditions capable of preventing possible further infections both in the paddock and in the points of greatest concentration of the public. Formula 1 quickly returns to Europe amid great fears and many question marks, no one can imagine that it will only return to the track on July 5 at the Spielberg circuit.