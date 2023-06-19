race results, classification and order of arrival of the race Canadian F1 GP on the track in Montreal dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, eighth race of 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappenin front ofAston Martin Of Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes Of Lewis Hamilton. Two o’clock off the podium Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainzwhich they reassembled compared to the disastrous result obtained in qualification.

Max Verstappen with the victory in Canada he took six wins out of eight races in 2023 with a perfect performance also on the Montreal track, winning the race ahead of the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes. Red Bull has won all the races held so far this season.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Verstappen’s start-to-finish triumph also gave Red Bull the 100th victory in this sport, 18 years after the debut of the team, while the Dutchman has made more history by reaching the legendary Ayrton Senna with 41 victories, extending his championship lead in the process.

Alonso and Hamilton swapped positions on several occasions during the race, Hamilton gaining ground at the start but falling behind as various strategies developed meaning it was the Spaniard who finished second ahead of record Verstappen.

The Ferraris collected a 4th and 5th place in the Canadian GP F1 2023

George Russell lost a potential podium fight with the other Mercedes after a initial accident caused heavy damage to his car and dropped him to the bottom of the standings, resulting in the Safety Car which has led to some divided strategies. They took advantage of it Ferrari who climbed up the slope until they came close to the podium but far from the top three.

F1 race podium 2023 CANADA

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

F1 2023 CANADA Race Standings, ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT TEAM LAPS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 70 1:33’58.348 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 70 9,570 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 14,168 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 18,648 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 70 21,540 6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 70 51.028 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 70 1’00.813 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 70 1’01.692 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 70 1’04.402 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 70 1’04.432 11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 70 1’05.101 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 70 1’05.249 13 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 70 1’08.363 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 70 1’13.423 15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 69 16 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 69 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 69 18 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 69 63 George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 53 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 6 Final classification, order of arrival of the Canadian GP F1 2023

