When does the race begin? We have an overview of the F1 GP calendar 2023 for you with all races and times.

Finally, it’s 2023! That also means a new one formula 1-season. One where Max Verstappen can defend his title.

Of course you don’t want to miss any of it, just like we do. That’s why we have an overview with all dates and times of the races especially for you, completely free of charge.

Now you probably think: a race always starts at 14:00, right? Yes, that used to be the case in many cases. It is striking that this year ONLY the GP of Singapore starts at 14:00. In general, 3:00 PM has taken over. Also striking, because Las Vegas is an evening race, we can see it in the early morning.

F1 GP calendar 2023: Sprint races

This year there are not three, but six sprint races. Anything to keep us happy, of course. The sprint races and times can be seen in the table below.

Date Race Start time April 29 GP Azerbaijan 3:30 pm July 1st GP Austria 4:30 pm July 29 GP Belgium 4:30 pm October 7 Qatar GP 4:30 pm 21st of October United States GP 22:30 the 4th of November Brazil GP 7:30 pm

F1 GP calendar 2023: What time does the race start?

Then here the times of all races. Please note that they are now a bit tighter with times. In the past you sometimes had about five minutes of leeway, but now it’s clock, warm-up round and start!

Date Race Start time (NL) March 5th GP Bahrain 4:00 pm March 19 GP Saudi Arabia 6:00 PM April 2 GP Australia 07:00 30th of April GP Azerbaijan 1:00 pm May 7 GP Miami 21:30 21st of May GP Emilia Romagna 3:00 PM the 28th of May Monaco GP 3:00 PM June 4 Spain GP 3:00 PM June 18 Canadian GP 8:00 pm July 2nd GP Austria 3:00 PM July 9 GP Great Britain 4:00 pm July 23 GP Hungary 3:00 PM July 30 GP Belgium 3:00 PM Summer break 27 AUGUST GP NETHERLANDS 3:00 PM September 3 Italy GP 3:00 PM September the 17th GP Singapore 2:00 PM September 24 Japanese GP 07:00 October 8 Qatar GP 4:00 pm 22 October United States GP 9:00 PM 29 October Mexico GP 9:00 PM November 5 Brazil GP 6:00 PM November 18 GP Las Vegas 07:00 November 26 GP Abu Dhabi 2:00 PM

Amendments

If there are any changes in times, we will update this article and mention it below!

