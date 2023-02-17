When does the race begin? We have an overview of the F1 GP calendar 2023 for you with all races and times.
Finally, it’s 2023! That also means a new one formula 1-season. One where Max Verstappen can defend his title.
Of course you don’t want to miss any of it, just like we do. That’s why we have an overview with all dates and times of the races especially for you, completely free of charge.
Now you probably think: a race always starts at 14:00, right? Yes, that used to be the case in many cases. It is striking that this year ONLY the GP of Singapore starts at 14:00. In general, 3:00 PM has taken over. Also striking, because Las Vegas is an evening race, we can see it in the early morning.
F1 GP calendar 2023: Sprint races
This year there are not three, but six sprint races. Anything to keep us happy, of course. The sprint races and times can be seen in the table below.
|Date
|Race
|Start time
|April 29
|GP Azerbaijan
|3:30 pm
|July 1st
|GP Austria
|4:30 pm
|July 29
|GP Belgium
|4:30 pm
|October 7
|Qatar GP
|4:30 pm
|21st of October
|United States GP
|22:30
|the 4th of November
|Brazil GP
|7:30 pm
F1 GP calendar 2023: What time does the race start?
Then here the times of all races. Please note that they are now a bit tighter with times. In the past you sometimes had about five minutes of leeway, but now it’s clock, warm-up round and start!
|Date
|Race
|Start time (NL)
|March 5th
|GP Bahrain
|4:00 pm
|March 19
|GP Saudi Arabia
|6:00 PM
|April 2
|GP Australia
|07:00
|30th of April
|GP Azerbaijan
|1:00 pm
|May 7
|GP Miami
|21:30
|21st of May
|GP Emilia Romagna
|3:00 PM
|the 28th of May
|Monaco GP
|3:00 PM
|June 4
|Spain GP
|3:00 PM
|June 18
|Canadian GP
|8:00 pm
|July 2nd
|GP Austria
|3:00 PM
|July 9
|GP Great Britain
|4:00 pm
|July 23
|GP Hungary
|3:00 PM
|July 30
|GP Belgium
|3:00 PM
|Summer break
|27 AUGUST
|GP NETHERLANDS
|3:00 PM
|September 3
|Italy GP
|3:00 PM
|September the 17th
|GP Singapore
|2:00 PM
|September 24
|Japanese GP
|07:00
|October 8
|Qatar GP
|4:00 pm
|22 October
|United States GP
|9:00 PM
|29 October
|Mexico GP
|9:00 PM
|November 5
|Brazil GP
|6:00 PM
|November 18
|GP Las Vegas
|07:00
|November 26
|GP Abu Dhabi
|2:00 PM
Amendments
If there are any changes in times, we will update this article and mention it below!
