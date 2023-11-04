



Round 5/24 – Verstappen has shaken off Russell, who now suffers Norris’ attack at the end of the straight. The McLaren driver regained second position.

Round 4/24 – Perez regains fourth position from Hamilton at the end of the straight.

Round 3/24 – Russell is in the DRS zone on Verstappen.

Round 2/24 – This is the top 10: Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Ricciardo and Piastri.

Round 1/24 – Super overtaking by Russell on Norris in the mixed section.

Round 1/24 – Verstappen gets off to a good start and takes the lead ahead of Norris and Russell. Hamilton passed Perez to the outside at Descida do lago.

Parties

7.32pm – The lineup is formed again, the start of the Sprint in Brazil will soon take place.

7.30pm – The drivers leave the starting grid to carry out the formation lap.

7.28pm – Soft tire for almost all riders. The Haas and Logan Sargeant start with the medium sized teams.

7.25pm – Wolff commented on Mercedes’ objectives in this Sprint as follows: “The value of the car emerges above all in qualifying. We’ll see if we can do better in the race, as in Austin and Mexico. We will also use this Sprint to understand our true pace: we still lack a bit of speed on the straight, but we are fast out of corners.”

7.20pm – Felipe Massa was also present in the Interlagos paddock. Despite the tensions with the F1 leaders over the ‘2008 case’ he received the green light to attend the home weekend.

7.15pm – Clear skies over Interlagos. 27°C the air, 54°C the asphalt. 0% chance of rain.

19.13 – In this afternoon’s qualifying, Ferrari surprised on a strategic level: the team in fact chose to save a set of soft tyres. He explained the reason to Sky Sports F1 Carlos Sainz: “We decided to save a new tire for the race and in Q3 we decided to sacrifice the Shootout and Sprint a little to have a better result on Sunday“.

19.10 – The Sprint Shootout also experienced the particular incident between Ocon and Alonso. Both will manage to take part in this short race and neither of them has been sanctioned by the stewards for the incident.

7.00pm – Let’s start our chronicle starting from starting grid established by the Shootout which saw Lando Norris prevail over Max Verstappen by 61 thousandths.

Norris in front, Verstappen at his side

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the Sprint del Brazilian Grand Prix scheduled on the Interlagos circuit.

Today’s mini-race is made even more interesting by the grid that was determined after today’s Shootout: Norris on pole, ahead of Verstrappen, with Perez and Russell on the second row. Positive surprise Tsunoda, sixth; On the other hand, the two Ferraris were negative, as they seem intent on using this Sprint as a sort of test laboratory for tomorrow’s long race.