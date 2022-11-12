George Russell triumphs in the sprint race of the Brazilian GP and tomorrow he will leave in front of everyone. On the Interlagos circuit, the English driver of Mercedes prevails in front of the Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, who tomorrow will lose 5 positions on the grid due to the change of the engine and his compatriot and teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Fourth place for the world champion the Dutch Red Bull Max Verstappen, who pays a wrong choice of tires, then the Mexican Sergio Perez, his teammate and the second Red of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc. McLaren English Lando Norris and Haas Dane Kevin Magnussen also scored points, starting from pole position.