Sun, heat and total absence of rain: the weather had been mild in the last two races held in neighboring countries such as the United States and Mexico, moreover on two circuits not extremely distant from each other from a geographical point of view such as those of Austin and Mexico City. Now, two weeks after the last round of the world championship, Formula 1 is ready to compete for the third consecutive event on the American continent, this time in Brazil. However, one of the points that will not be in common with the previous races will be the time.

Unlike the last weekends of October, in fact, the public who will sit in the stands of Interlagos he will be forced to open his umbrella not only for the race, but also for the rest of the weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in fact, all sessions test could take place not only in wet track conditionsbut also with the strong risk of thunderstorms. These, in particular, could show up more on Fridays, with a 65% probability. More reduced, however, on Saturday, but still stops at 53%. Slightly more comforting the competition, but only from the point of view of the violence of precipitation. In fact, Sunday is also scheduled for rain.

F1 2022 GP Brazil, the weather forecast

Friday 11th November

Sky: Mostly cloudy with some thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 72%, thunderstorms 65%

Max / min temperatures: 24/30 ° C

Wind: S 15 km / h, gusts at 43 km / h

Saturday 12th November

Sky: Mostly cloudy with some thunderstorms

Chance of precipitation: 88%, thunderstorms 53%

Max / min temperatures: 25/28 ° C

Wind: SE 11 km / h, gusts at 35 km / h

Sunday 213 November

Sky: Mostly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: 46%, thunderstorms 28%

Max / min temperatures: 25/30 ° C

Wind: NW 13 km / h, gusts at 35 km / h