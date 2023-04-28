[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the written live coverage of the only free practice session of Azerbaijan Grand Prixfourth act of the 2023 world championship.

A weekend to prepare in 60 minutes

This Baku weekend is the first of six Sprint weekends scheduled for 2023 (the others are scheduled for Austria, Belgium, the United States, Qatar and Brazil) and tomorrow morning will see the baptism of the Sprint Shootout, or a Qualification dedicated to the Sprint Race. The 60 minutes available from 11:30 to 12:30 will be essential for preparing Qualifying and Races.

11.20 – This weekend, in addition to F1 – without forgetting the WEC at Spa – the MotoGP is also on track in Spain at Jerez. Follow the last minutes of PL1 here.

11.10 – Several teams have brought technical innovations, including Red Bull which has new bellies. This single free practice session will also be essential for Alpine and McLaren who will verify the goodness of the substantial updates (the MCL60 has a new bottom).

11.00 – Let’s start our report starting from the words of Charles Leclerc on a present that sees him concentrated on Ferrari and a future yet to be written, not necessarily wearing the red overalls.