Max Verstappen wins the Bahrain GP, ​​the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and Red Bull scores one double. The Dutchman, world champion, starts from pole position and triumphs ahead of his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Perez. Third place for the Spanish Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin. Ferrari does not go beyond fourth place with Carlos Sainz. Chalrles Leclerc’s redhead out.