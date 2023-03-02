F1 GP Bahrain TV and streaming: Sky schedules, TV8 practice and race

The season starts again Formula 1 to Shakir in Bahrain. Max Verstappen and the Red Bull (with Sergio Perez second driver) are back on track to defend a double World Championship won last year and seem to be the favorites for 2023 as well. Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes are ready for the rescue (and attentive to George Russell…) and with them also the Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (who won in Bahrain last year) dreams of his first world title, but will also have to be careful of internal competition from Carlos Sainz.

F1 GP Bahrain TV and streaming: Sky schedules, TV8 practice and race, fast drive to follow live and deferred the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the year. The commentary will be by Carlo Vanzini, Marc Gené and Roberto Chinchero

F1 Gp Bahrain TV and streaming: Sky schedules

Friday 3 March

Free Practice 1: 12:30 – 13:30

Free Practice 2: 16:00 – 17:00

Saturday 4th March

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifications: 16:00 – 17:00

Sunday 5th March

Race: 4.00 pm

F1 Gp Bahrain tv and streaming: TV8 schedules

Saturday 4th March

Qualifications: 21.00

Sunday 5th March

Race: 21:00

F1 Gp Bahrain Sky-TV8: television news and commentators

At the F1 commentary there will be the voices of Carlo Vanzini together with Marc Genealways ready with updates from the Ferrari box and trackside, ea Roberto Chinchero, in the role of inside rai box. From the walls, on the other hand, live connections with the Team Principals will arrive. Federica Masolin she will be the presenter of the pre- and post-race insights of Paddock Live and of the new social column to answer fans’ questions before the start of the race, together with David Valsecchi (not to forget Nico Rosberg’s special forays into some GPs of the season). TO Matthew Bobby and his Sky Sport Tech Room will be entrusted with all the technical analyses, while the pit reporter Mara Sangiorgio all the interviews on the track and in the paddocks. Alongside the already well-known faces of the Sky motor team, he also arrives as a guest from this season Ivan Capelliwho will bring his ex-rider and technical commentator skills to the analysis of some of the season’s GPs.

