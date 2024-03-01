1.15pm – In these hours the discussion on the matter concerning Christian Horner continues in the paddock, at the center of a storm which after yesterday's anonymous emails is involving also F1 and FIA directly.

13.10 – It couldn't be missed the analysis of our Federico Albanowho delved into the data that emerged from the second free practice session to try to imagine what awaits us in the most important part of the weekend.

13.05 – Let's start our news with the results achieved in yesterday's PL2.

After last week's tests there was great anticipation to discover the balance of power on the track between the various teams. The first two free practice sessions did not resolve all the doubts, with Mercedes appearing surprisingly competitive especially on the flying lap, while Red Bull played hide and seek, still suggesting that they were the favorites in terms of race pace. And Ferrari? It seems further behind, but could relaunch itself today.

Curiosity therefore for thislast round of free practicewhich precedes the qualifications scheduled today from 5pm.