[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship. Max Verstappen starts in position ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. In the second row the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will have to be watched by a very fierce Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

The race will start at 4pm

15.15 – On Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-23 #16, the Maranello mechanics replaced the control unit and battery.

15.00 – Let’s start our live with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.

1st Row 1.Max Verstappen 1:29,708

Red Bull 2. Sergius Perez 1:29.846 Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Charles Leclerc 1:30,000

Ferrari 4. Carlos Sainz 1:30.154

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Fernando Alonso 1:30,336

Aston Martin 6. George Russell 1:30,340

Mercedes 4th row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:30,384

Mercedes 8. Spears Stroll 1:30,846

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Esteban Or with 1.30.984

Alpine 10. Nico Hulkenberg st

Haas 6th Row 11. Lando Norris 1:31,381

McLaren 12. Valtteri Bottas 1:31,443

Alfa Romeo 7th row 13. Guanyu Zhou 1:31,473

Alfa Romeo 14. Yuki Tsunoda 1.32.510 Alpha Tauri 8th Row 15. Alexander Albon st

Williams 16. Logan Sargeant 1:31.652 Williams 9th Row 17. Kevin Magnussen 1:31,892

Haas 18. Oscars Plates 1:32.101

McLaren 10th row 19. Nyck de Vries 1:32.121

Alpha Tauri 20. Pierre Gasly 1:32,181

Alpine