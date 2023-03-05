The textual report of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, the first stage of the F1 World Championship, which will be held on the Sakhir circuit
Posted on
[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 championship. Max Verstappen starts in position ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. In the second row the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will have to be watched by a very fierce Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
The race will start at 4pm
15.15 – On Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-23 #16, the Maranello mechanics replaced the control unit and battery.
15.00 – Let’s start our live with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.
|1st Row
|1.Max Verstappen 1:29,708
Red Bull
|2. Sergius Perez 1:29.846 Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3. Charles Leclerc 1:30,000
Ferrari
|4. Carlos Sainz 1:30.154
Ferrari
|3rd row
|5. Fernando Alonso 1:30,336
Aston Martin
|6. George Russell 1:30,340
Mercedes
|4th row
|7. Lewis Hamilton 1:30,384
Mercedes
|8. Spears Stroll 1:30,846
Aston Martin
|5th row
|9. Esteban Or with 1.30.984
Alpine
|10. Nico Hulkenberg st
Haas
|6th Row
|11. Lando Norris 1:31,381
McLaren
|12. Valtteri Bottas 1:31,443
Alfa Romeo
|7th row
|13. Guanyu Zhou 1:31,473
Alfa Romeo
|14. Yuki Tsunoda 1.32.510 Alpha Tauri
|8th Row
|15. Alexander Albon st
Williams
|16. Logan Sargeant 1:31.652 Williams
|9th Row
|17. Kevin Magnussen 1:31,892
Haas
| 18. Oscars Plates 1:32.101
McLaren
|10th row
|19. Nyck de Vries 1:32.121
Alpha Tauri
| 20. Pierre Gasly 1:32,181
Alpine
#Bahrain #Race #LIVE #FormulaPassion.it