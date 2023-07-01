The Dutchman of Red Bull Max Verstappen dominates the sprint race of the Austrian GP. On the Red Bull Ring circuit with a wet track, the reigning double world champion and world leader prevailed ahead of the Mexican Sergio Perez, his teammate, and the Spaniard of Ferrari Carlos Sainz. In fourth and fifth position the two Aston Martins driven by Canadian Lance Stroll and Spanish Fernando Alonso.

Sixth place for the German of Haas Nico Hulkenberg who leaves behind the French of Alpine Esteban Ocon and the English of Mercedes George Russell. Colorless performance for the second Ferrari, with the Monegasque Charles Leclerc only 12th.

“The start was bad, I had a bit of spinning but after I got the lead back everything went well, I just had to manage the tyres” said Max Verstappen after his victory in the sprint race of the Austrian GP in front of teammate Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez. “I knew that if it hadn’t rained doing all the laps on the intermediates would have been difficult, but we tried to hold on. Clearly the slicks were much faster, but we had so much advantage that it didn’t make sense to stop. We held out and it went well”. “The duel with Checo? There was a bad moment after turn 1, I found myself on the grass and the track was slippery but we managed to keep the car on track and then we did our race” concludes the Red Bull driver.