From Melbourne, the drivers will not be able to join other cars under the Safety Car regime during an F1 GP: a clarification that prohibits one of the classic maneuvers so loved by the world champion Verstappen

Giulio Caronia

There is an interesting similarity between the frantic final of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 which decided, in a river of poisons and controversy, the fight for the Drivers’ title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and the last Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah, with the world champion victorious at the photo finish on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. In both cases, in fact, the Dutchman from Red Bull joined his rival in the Safety Car regime, a few moments before the restart. An intimidating maneuver to put pressure on the leader, but which will no longer be allowed from the Australian GP on stage tomorrow in Melbourne.

F1, THE ANTI-VERSTAPPEN RULE – In the latest version of the notes of the race director of the weekend in Australia – from 2022 instead of the disputed Michael Masi, Niels Wittich (in charge in Melbourne) and Eduardo Freitas alternate at the helm of the button room – published a few minutes before the start of free practice 3, the FIA ​​has added a clarification regarding the text of article 55.14 of the Sporting Regulations, which speaks of the restart after the Safety Car. Specifically, the rule is cited without changes, but accompanied by an image that wants to clarify the behavior that the drivers will have to keep before the start, in case of possible neutralization of the race.

SAFETY CAR: FORBIDDEN TO GO SIDE BY – If the text of the article may be subject to interpretation – the rule simply states that "from the moment the Safety Car turns off the lights, it is mandatory to proceed at constant speed without accelerating and abrupt braking, or maneuvers that could create danger or prevent the restart "- The design is eloquent and does not create big doubts: a driver will never be able to overtake or join the one in front, not even with a small portion of the car, such as the front wing. A clarification that, therefore, will prohibit Verstappen (and all the others) from carrying out maneuvers such as those seen in Yas Marina and Jeddah with Hamilton and Leclerc respectively.