For the third time in the history of Formula 1, the opening Grand Prix of the season is held in Argentina. On that January 16, 1955, in Buenos Aires, the first row of the grid gave space to all the manufacturers participating in the World Cup. To sign the pole in front of the home crowd is “El Cabezon” Froilan Gonzales (photo), at the wheel of a Ferrari 625. Half a second behind is Alberto Ascari, on Lancia D50. Third Juan Manuel Fangio on Mercedes W196 and fourth Behra on Maserati 250F.

The laps to go are 96 on a track of 3,912 kilometers, for a total of 375 km and three hours of racing. In front of a very large audience, General Peron himself gives the go-ahead. The temperature is incandescent, in the air it exceeds 35 ° C while the track is well over 55 ° C. Only Fangio (1st) and fellow countryman Meires (5th) will cover the entire length of the race. Ferrari in second and third place with three drivers on each single-seater, as well as the other Mercedes who finished fourth.

The test of the Argentine champion impressed his contemporaries so much that, with the usual epic tones that at the time the exploits of those pilots deserved, on The print of the time we can read: “The Argentine Grand Prix has re-consecrated a champion: Manuel Fangio, This must be said first of all […] But above all, one man dominated: Fangio. He alone among the twenty-one competitors has continuously maintained the driving of his Mercedes […]. This fact shows how the Argentine driver determined the victory of the German company with his upper class. Gonzalez, Kling, Moss, Trintignant, champions of unquestionable courage and great tenacity, could not withstand the tremendous effort. They have succumbed to the effort, to the blaze of the sun, to the hallucinating course of the race, And several times they have been forced to stop to give their car to others. Only. Fangio, from start to finish, resisted the terrible obstacles and won peremptorily“.

The race. At the start, at 3 pm local time, Fangio jumps in the lead but on the third lap Ascari attacks him and takes the lead. Behra had to stop due to a contact with Menditeguy’s twin Maserati, but resumed the race climbing into Mantovani’s car. Ahead of the fight is open and on the fifth lap Gonzales gets back in front of everyone, commanding the race on Ascari, Fangio, Moss (Mercedes), Shell (Maserati), Herrmann (Maserati), Farina (Ferrari), Trintignant (Ferrari). In the Lancia home, the heat takes its first victims: Villoresi is forced to stop due to mechanical problems and a few laps later he has the opportunity to restart in place of Castellotti, who stopped at 16th in precarious physical conditions.

On the 15th step Ascari (photo) he gets back in the lead, but after seven laps he ends his race against the “barriers”; on lap 37 Villoresi is also the victim of an accident, both Lancias are out of action. Meanwhile, on the 27th step, the heat also bends Gonzales, who must ask for the change: it is Farina, at that moment about a minute from the top, who takes over from the Argentine, in turn giving the car to Maglioli, present in the pits but who had not taken part in qualifying. At 29 ° it is Moss who feels ill and has to stop.

On lap 35 it is Fangio who returns to the pits: amid the fears of the public, the Mercedes men change tires and after 1 ‘and 26 ″ the Argentine can restart in fourth position: Schell took the lead in a Maserati, followed by Mieres and Farina. At 41 ° a reinvigorated Gonzales takes over from Farina, while Kling replaces Herrmann, and Maglioli gives way to Trintignant and Behra takes over from Schell.

Halfway through the race, Fangio leads on Gonzalez, Kling and Musso. At 70 °, Gonzales gives in to the heat for the second time and retires: Farina resumes the race with a delay of one lap, while al 74th Maglioli replaces Trintignant at the wheel of that Ferrari on which Farina had started. The race drags on wearily to the conclusion: only Behra seems to have the strength to recover, and in fact he moves to second position before having to pull the oars into the boat and finish in sixth place.

After 3 hours and 38 ”of competition, Fangio crosses the finish line with 1’30 ”on the Ferrari number 12 of Gonzales, Farina and Trintignant and 2 laps of margin on the Rossa number 10 of Farina, Maglioli and Trintignant. Fourth place for the Mercedes Hermann, Kling and Moss trio, 5th Meires and 6th the Maserati Schell-Behra duo.