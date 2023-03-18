In the third session in Jeddah, the unrivaled Red Bulls preceded the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Then Hamilton and the first red in front of the two McLarens

Right Ferronato – jeddah (Arabia)

Red Bull is always in control of the situation. This was also said in free practice 3 of the Arabian GP which saw Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez easily lead the session ahead of the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Fifth Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes, then the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, ahead of the McLarens of Norris and Piastri. Then Galsy’s Alpine and Carlos Sainz’s second Ferrari ahead of Russell’s Mercedes which precedes Zhou’s first Alfa Romeo.

easily — The world champions marked the times with ease. Verstappen was even in the lead for a long time in 1’29″5 set on the hard tyre, while all the others were behind with the time set on the soft tyre. When Verstappen then put on the soft tire he easily dropped below 1’29” : in the end he finished in 1’28″485 which is 6 tenths slower than the foot of his Mexican teammate. Alonso stopped at 9 tenths. The only problem for the Dutchman was an impediment in turn 8 against Norris , with which he immediately apologized: the matter was noticed by the race direction, but did not require further investigations. See also Central Danilo leaves a hole in the wing: Juve, all the names in the sights

work ferrari — Ferrari didn’t work in the qualifying configuration and closed the session recovering positions only in the finale. Leclerc has to serve 10 positions for the installation of the third control unit, it is normal that his work is mainly focused on race pace, it remains to be understood what the real speed of this Ferrari is in qualifying conditions. Problems for AlphaTauri with Yuki Tsunoda in penultimate position and Nyck de Vries who didn’t even lap. For the Dutchman, there are power unit problems and the need to replace the engine. At 18 the qualifications that will assign the pole.