The Red Bull driver enthusiastic about the best time in qualifying: “I didn’t think it was possible to beat the Ferraris in qualifying”. Leclerc: “I did a good lap, we hope to have a good start tomorrow”

A thrilling qualifying session in Saudi Arabia, with Sergio Perez (Red Bull) mocking the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the occasion of the last attempt in Q3. A perfect lap for the Mexican, after observing his teammate Max Verstappen and the two Ferrari drivers during the three free practice sessions: “It took a few races to get to pole position, but what an incredible lap! a thousand more times, it wouldn’t do so well for me. I didn’t expect to be able to beat the Ferraris in qualifying, we concentrated more on the race, we hope to win tomorrow. “

"The lap seemed good to me, I'm happy with what I did," says Charles Leclerc, 2nd on the grid in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. "During all the laps of the qualifying it was just a matter of keeping the car on the track without making mistakes. In Q3 I gave it my all and managed to put it all together. If he did a lap like this, congratulations to him. But tomorrow is another day, let's hope we get off to a good start ", concludes the Ferrari driver.

Second row on the grid and third position ahead of Max Verstappen for Carlos Sainz: “I did a good lap in the first attempt of Q3 with used tires. I don’t know why but this weekend the used tires give me more feeling than the new ones, with which instead I have more difficulties in managing them. In the last attempt I had no grip, I struggled a lot. Checo and Charles mocked me but that’s okay, tomorrow will be an exciting race between Ferrari and Red Bull, we will play a bit with strategy and they will be overtaking “.