Last round of the 2022 World Championship: the Monegasque of the Cavallino and the Mexican of Red Bull are fighting for second place in the drivers’ championship, and in the constructors’ championship, between Ferrari and Mercedes
Last race of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi: final challenge between Ferrari and Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, with the redhead 19 points ahead, and between Leclerc and Perez, paired, for second place among the drivers.
f1 gp abu dhabi
—
It is the day of the GP Abu Dhabi race, the last round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
