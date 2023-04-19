Vienna, Austria.- Formula One, through a press release, released the details of what will be the next F1 Authentics Destination Miami auction, where a car that Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez drove at the time will be for sale .

It is one of the old machines of the defunct British team, Force India, with whom the Mexican competed during the 2015 season and catapulted ninth place in the drivers’ championship, achieving a contract extension and the last podium in history from the Indian team.

F1 Authentics is auctioning a Force India VJMO8 (chassis number three) that belonged to Sergio Pérez, clarifying that it has original parts that were used in several of his races. In addition, an Alfa Romeo showcar with 2022 specifications is also going to be auctioned, all this to prepare for an exciting event in what will be the Miami Grand Prix, on May 7 of this year.

“We are delighted to be able to auction off this extremely rare race-used VJM08 race car, once driven by Sergio Perez, at our F1 Authentics auction, not to mention the only remaining C42 show car,” said Barry Gough, CEO and founder. of Memento Exclusives and F1 Authentics”.

“Our Destination Miami auction also features many other rare items fans won’t want to miss as we prepare for the exciting Miami Grand Prix.” F1 Authentics is the official home of ‘Grand Circus’ memorabilia.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez lives one of his best years in Formula One. In the nascent 2023 season he placed second in the drivers’ championship after finishing the first three competitions, in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (won) and Australia.

Today he ran the risk of losing points, as the International Automobile Federation (FIA) received an appeal from Ferrari to review the sanction imposed on Carlos Sainz Jr. after the Australian Grand Prix, which did not proceed and there will not be change in classification.

We recommend you read

In this way, the midfielder from Guadalajara remains sub-leader with 54 points, fifteen behind his Red Bull Racing teammate, Max Verstappen (69). His return to the ring will be for next April 30 in the framework of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, an urban race that won victory in 2021.