The sestina of citizens is finished

With the Monaco grand prix, the sixth grand prix of the season went into the archive, or more than a quarter of the championship considering that there are still sixteen to go before the conclusion of the world championship. There are many, legitimately, who think that the championship is already over given the domination of the combination Red Bull Verstappen on the competition. The timid remaining hopes of competing for the title of Sergio Perez they crashed together with his Red Bull number 11 against the Saint Devote barriers during Saturday’s Q1. A mistake by the Mexican that led him to a race run in the rear and without final points. Result: -39 in standings from his teammate. There has been a lot of talk about Perez and his ability on street circuits where he has taken the majority of his six victories so far in Formula 1, which have (or were) earned him the nickname street fighter. Probably if Perez hadn’t made that mistake in qualifying today he would be at -14 or so. However, given that Perez is one of the street circuit specialists, it can be said that for him the easy part is over because the very long interlude of street circuits is over.

In fact, thanks to the cancellation of the Imola race and the announced cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, five of the first six races of the championship were raced on street circuits. Very different tracks of course, from the super-fast Jeddah and Baku to the slow Monte Carlo passing through Melbourne and Miami. The only exception so far has been the first and now distant race of Sakhir where, however, the teams had performed three days of winter testing just a few days earlier, arriving at the grand prix with several set-up references. Now Formula 1 is finally back on track circuits for which they were designedthe permanents. Enough with the walls on the side of the track, the manhole covers, the city asphalt and the curbs brought back. From the Barcelona Grand Prix onwards to the Singapore GP in September, a sequence of eight races on real tracks is looming, also considering Montreal as a real track albeit a semi-urban one, where aerodynamics on fast corners once again make the difference between the cars and the riders who drive them and also tire wear will once again be a very important issue for the final result. In fact, many (too many) times we raced on tracks a zero degradation, Melbourne Monaco and Baku above all, another factor that has contributed to flattening the technical challenge. The city Grands Prix were predictably the scene of several accidents with cars that obviously remained on the track due to the non-existent escape routes. We therefore had to attend one overdose of red flags and safety carswhich only by chance did not make their appearance in Monaco, and which have in any case reshuffled the rankings and results under the checkered flag.

Will it be a battle between Mercedes and Aston Martin?

If Red Bull has emerged from these six races as the car to beat, it is legitimate to ask at least the question of how the situation can change by facing real Formula 1 tracks. Logic would say that the situation can only get worse because the potential of the RB19 has probably not yet been able to express itself to its maximum. Its aerodynamics which have allowed it to have low resistance and high downforce combined with suspensions which guarantee a stable set-up in all speed conditions and driving dynamics can only be exalted on the curves of Barcelona and Silverstone. Not to mention the Austrian GP on the Red Bull Ring, which has been the hunting ground of the Anglo-Austrian team for years. Therefore, barring hardly foreseeable surprises, Verstappen is destined to transform the gap in the standings that separates him from his more or less direct followers from a rut into an abyss. However, behind him, or behind them if we include Perez in the leading duo of choice, the fight promises to be interesting. Playing it out for the low podium and occasionally for some impromptu stage wins (the result of possible but possible failures by Red Bull) will most likely be Aston Martin and Mercedes. Lawrence Stroll’s team has a car that Sakhir had shown that it could at least keep Red Bull in its sights and it will be interesting to verify the performance of the AMR23, both in terms of aerodynamics and tire degradation, on tracks where the efficiency of the car returns to be decisive. We haven’t yet seen any major aerodynamic updates on the Aston Martin which enjoys, let us recall, a greater number of hours in the wind tunnel and CFD than Red Bull to spend on single-seater developments. An ocean goes from here to say that Aston Martin with Alonso will become a competitor for the world championship, however the future of the AMR23 has a very good chance of being better than the already very good past after the first six races.



Those who, on the other hand, have already shown aerodynamic updates are the Mercedes which debuted the B version of the W14 in Munich. The principality track was certainly not the best track to judge the aerodynamics and modified suspension of the Brackley car. However, both the drivers and Toto Wolff made no secret of being satisfied with the updates to the single-seater, for what little could be appreciated on a city track where the heights from the ground were certainly not those that will be adopted in Barcelona. On the one hand, the W14-B represents a “surrender” considering the abandonment of the “zero pods” concept which only gave amazing results in CFD where porposing does not exist, to compromise and adapt towards a Red Bull-style concept towards which now is “only” the pursuers. On the other hand, however, this car probably has development potential that could lead it to fight for the podium or, even here, for a stage victory in favorable conditions. It will also certainly represent the basis for collecting data to be poured into the design of next year’s car. As is known, Aston Martin and Mercedes share a power unit, gearbox and rear suspension. The struggle between these two cars that have in common the so-called powertrain, it will be played exclusively on the aerodynamics and dynamics offered by the front and rear suspension set. And it is not said that the organ donor team will win.