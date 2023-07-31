The agreement between Formula 1 and MSC Cruises opens up new options for fans following the GPs: the first experiment in the United Arab Emirates, then other stops in 2024

Even if there was a lack of excitement in the last few GPs, Formula 1 continues to run very fast in terms of turnover and commercial partnerships: the Spa weekend was in fact sponsored by MSC Cruises, the third largest company in the world in the cruise sector, which it also held the role of title sponsor of an F1 GP for the first time and awarded Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc with unprecedented trophies in the shape of a ship.

CRUISE PARTNERS — However, the agreement with Formula 1 does not stop at the Belgian GP last weekend. The company has in fact been named “Official Cruise Partner” of the series, with some innovations also for enthusiasts who want to attend the grand prix in port cities. The first experiment already in view of the Abu Dhabi GP, with the MSC Virtuosa moored in Yas Marina for the entire race weekend, from 23 to 27 November: an alternative to hotels for the fans attending the last World GP. See also The 4 World Cups that Leo Messi has played with the Argentine team

THE PACKAGES AVAILABLE — Booking a cabin to stay in during the F1 weekends – Abu Dhabi is leading the way for other appointments in the 2024 calendar to be communicated later – is not the only option available. MSC and Formula 1 have in fact devised various packages to meet the needs (and budgets) of every type of enthusiast: for example, there is an agreement to also purchase grandstand tickets or the package that includes the F1 Experience tours (with special dedicated activities during the race weekend) or F1 Premium Hospitality, with access to the exclusive services of the Paddock Club.

