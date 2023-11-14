The news is important: General Motors has registered with the FIA ​​to enter Formula 1 as an engine manufacturer starting from the 2028 season.

The GM automotive group would be represented in the Circus by Cadillac, given that the technical collaboration has begun to create the eleventh F1 team in the short term.

Andretti Group has obtained FIA approval to enter the world of GPs with its own team, but now the American team has to wait for a similar decision from FOM, and it is not thought to be a simple step because the promoter faces an extreme resistance from the 10 teams that make up the grid today. The teams’ fear is that of losing part of their commercial revenue by trying to avoid any destabilizing effect that a new entry could cause.

The managers of Andretti and GM will be present at the Las Grand Prix precisely to put pressure on Liberty Media to obtain the entry visa to F1, since the eleventh team would like to become operational starting from the 2025 season.

While waiting for Cadillac to become active with its own power unit, the Andretti team could ask Alpine for a second supply of engines. There was an existing contract with the transalpine brand which had not been renewed and which, therefore, had expired.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Michael Andretti

GM President Mark Reuss said, “We are excited that the Andretti Cadillac F1 team will be supported by a GM powertrain. With our deep engineering and racing experience, we are confident that we will develop a successful power unit and position Andretti Cadillac as a true factory team. We will race with the best, at the highest levels with passion that will help elevate the value of the sport around the world.”

GM has revealed that the study and first tests on a single-cylinder engine have already begun as F1 will be the platform in which the American group will seek to improve its understanding of electrification, hybridisation, sustainable fuels, high-performance internal combustion engines efficiency and complex management software.

GM’s entry is directly linked to the presence of the Andretti team. Reuss reiterated that the Cadillac operation will only go through if Andretti is also involved: “GM is committed to working with Andretti to enter F1. The collaboration between Andretti and Cadillac brings together two entities designed for racing, both with a long pedigree of success in motorsports globally”.