Riccardo Patrese was blamed for the accident, which at the start had sprinted to the right, crossing the demarcation line of the track and then returning to tackle the chicane. From the first variant I was in (behind the guard rail) I heard the bang and saw the fire rising. With colleagues, I ran at breakneck speed, while the PS agents tried to stop us. I saw Ronnie Peterson on a stretcher being loaded into the ambulance. In my memory, Ronnie waved his right hand as if to tell the audience that everything was fine. But no, Niguarda had seven fractures in his left leg and four in his right leg. He was operated on during the night, apparently against the opinion of some Swedish doctors. Ronnie died of a lipid embolism and there was controversy against the medical staff of the Milanese hospital. From the television shoot, Patrese’s Arrows could actually be seen returning to the group of pilots: but the squeezing of the telephoto lens could not allow him to blame him for any faults. As it was done. Riccardo was immediately targeted by the pilots committee, especially Lauda and Hunt raging against the Paduan. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor had opened an investigation into the incident. In the accident, Vittorio Brambilla was also injured, hit by a rubber in the head while traveling at 180 hours. I went to see him, a week later, with Patrese and Tino Brambilla who, looking at their brother, were crying like a child. “Vittorio – said Tino – you could have stayed there “, and hugged him. And Vittorio replied: “Tino, don’t cry. You saw that I have a hard head! “. Then I heard Patrese explaining his version of events to Vittorio Brambilla. And there I convinced myself that Riccardo was innocent. I called Marcello Sabbatini, director of Autosprint: he too was convinced that things had not gone as the pilots committee said. And we decided to take an innocent line, him up Autosprint and me on Corriere della Sera.

We went to Canada, and Patrese finished fourth. We moved to Watkins Glen, for the US East GP, and the members of the pilots committee, with the exception of Jody Scheckter advised by Ferrari with whom he already had the contract for 1979, they issued a press release in which it was stated that if Riccardo Patrese had been admitted to the race they would not have taken to the track. The US organizers relented. The Italian CSAI affirmed that the organizers, with this decision, placed themselves outside the legitimacy of the international sports system while the British newspaper The Guardian he called exclusion one “Evil way to find a scapegoat“. The International Sports Commission ordered the organizers to admit Patrese to the race, under penalty of loss of value, for the grand prix, of a race valid for the world championship. The pilots of the committee, with the exception of Scheckter, again threatened a boycott in the event of the presence of the Paduan. Bernie Ecclestone intervened who in turn threatened Arrows not to accept membership in FOCA – which distributed the revenues from television rights and salaries among the stables – for 1979 if he decided to let Patrese race. AND Arrows withdrew Riccardo’s registration from the race. The next morning, two full-page headlines stood out in the local newspaper. In the first, opening: “Pope Luciani died ”. Followed by the second, cutting: “Patrese will not race at the Glen“. Back in Italy, Patrese was accused of manslaughter, especially Arturo Merzario and James Hunt pointed the finger at him. Alberto Librizzi, CSAI Commissioner, testifies in his favor: he had witnessed the accident up close. With Marcello Sabbatini we began looking for documents that showed the trigger of the accident. The photographers present at the Fiat Tower, which overlooked the entrance to the first Monza variant, said they had nothing: neither photos nor videos. It seemed impossible to us that the start of such an important grand prix, like the one in Italy, had not been resumed. They had sold to someone who had bought everything. But Sabbatini, through a search among the readers of his newspaper, finally managed to find a meaningful photo of Patrese’s Arrows, when he returned to the track after crossing the white line, well spaced from Peterson’s Lotus. After three years of suffering, thanks also to the perseverance of two journalist friends, from a documentation made known suddenly in 1981, Riccardo Patrese was acquitted in court for not having committed the crime. Of which, however, James Hunt was accused: the videos showed how he had triggered the Monza accident. It was understood, then, why Hunt had always been Patrese’s most ardent accuser.

Nestore Morosini