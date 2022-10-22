Antonio Giovinazzi’s awaited FP1 session lasted less than eight minutes. Not even the time to put together a flying lap and the cameras shot the number 99 Haas against the side barriers in the fast ‘S’ that characterizes the first sector of Austin. Session over even before starting, and so much regret for a long overdue test ended well in advance.

Errors of this type are not a rare commodity in Formula 1, but in Giovinazzi’s case the kappa came at the least opportune moment, that is when there is still a faint hope of being able to return to Formula 1 full time in 2023. Antonio did not look for apologies, taking responsibility for the accident.

“Obviously what happened doesn’t help me – he commented – but on the other hand, I think I’ve already shown what I can do in Formula 1, and I don’t think this episode will put an end to my career. I spent three seasons in Formula 1, if anyone is interested in having me in the team I don’t think they will change their mind because of what happened today ”.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The impact against the car’s barriers was not such as to compromise the session (the evident damage only affected the front wing) but to get back on track Giovinazzi had to try several times to disengage the car from the protective barriers and ended up overheating the friction. Haas technicians had to replace the damaged part, and there was no time for Antonio to get back on track.

“Let’s see what will happen, at the moment I can only wait – continued Giovinazzi – we have seen what happened to De Vries after the Sunday of the Italian Grand Prix, so it’s worth waiting a little longer and understanding what will happen. At the moment I still don’t know what I will do in 2023, of course my priority is to be able to return to Formula 1, but if no opportunity arises I have already said that I would like to be in a Hypercar program, which I believe is a very interesting alternative option. “.