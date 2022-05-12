It is an appointment not to be missed. Those who are very young will have discovered Gilles Villeneuve from the docu-film “The Aviator”, broadcast Tuesday evening on RAI 2, or from “Gilles Villeneuve, the flying Canadian” in the Sky Sport special hosted by Giorgio Porrà. Two testimonials of the highest level that cannot have left an engine enthusiast who approached F1, perhaps thanks to Drive to Survive, the Netflix series, insensitive to the myth of the Canadian driver.

40 years have passed since the GIlles tragedy and its story has become a legend. Those fans who had been struck by what Marcello Sabbatini, director of Autosprint, had called the “Villeneuve Fever” are well aware of this. A typhus “disease” that has the power to… infect even today, four decades after that 8 May in Zolder.

The fireproof suits by Gilles Villeneuve Photo by: Franco Nugnes

If you want confirmation, then you have to go to the Giacobazzi / Gavioli Cantina Museum in Nonantola on a day between May 14th and July 31st, where “the” exhibition “Gilles 40 on the wings of the wind” was set up.

There are, rightly, many celebrations in Villeneuve during this period, but this event has something… special. The Giacobazzi family, after being a sponsor of the little Ferrari driver, has collected in the name of friendship with Gilles, everything that the Canadian champion could remember.

And the Nonantola exhibition is an extraordinary compendium of years of work, the result of the passion of those who want to bring people who Villeneuve was. In “Gilles 40 on the wings of the wind” there is the opportunity to admire a series of memorabilia, each of which could tell a story, some background.

The nose of the 126 C2 by Gilles Villeneuve Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Do you want an example? The tip of the nose of the 126 C2 cracked was given to Jonathan Giacobazzi after the will was opened on the death of the director of the Zolder racetrack in which it was written that the find (found in the escape route of the Belgian track) must have been jealously guarded be delivered to those who would have been able to enhance the memory of Gilles.

And then in the display cases of the exhibition set up by Matteo Brusa and created by the Vision Up technicians, some fetishes of the 126 C2 by Zolder will be visible, such as the gloves, the seat belt, the accelerator pedal and the steering wheel with the deformed crown, loaned by Renata Nosetto, but there will be no lack of suits, helmets and other memorabilia used by Gilles.

The original helmet of Gilles Villeneuve Photo by: Franco Nugnes

In a context made up of films, blow-ups, interviews and original testimonies, it is possible to admire some “pearls”: the gearbox and the bodywork of the 126 C2, the bodies of the Ferrari 312 T3 and T5 and the Ferrari 312 T4.

Whoever writes to you has had the privilege of touching some of these relics and the chills that went down the spine in physical contact, are not easily described in words, as if a sort of presence hovered that canceled time, 40 years, to unleash very strong emotions.

The anniversary of Gilles, therefore, is enhanced by an exhibition of over 1,500 square meters: in the large spaces of the Cantina Museum, visitors will first be able to discover a rich repertoire of objects of peasant culture and local history before immersing themselves in the exhibition on Villeneuve .

The setting created thanks to the contribution of ACI Italia, main sponsor of the event and with the support of BPER Banca and BIG Ciaccio Arte, ensures the narration of the companies of the champion who experienced existence as a challenge to every limit.

A section of the exhibition will host a selection of 20 works by Alessandro Rasponi, who created a series of paintings dedicated to Villeneuve and Ferrari.

The exhibition will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 to 13 and from 15 to 19. The full ticket costs 8 euros, while the reduced price of 6 euros is for holders of a BPER Banca credit or debit card and ACI or Club members. Historical ACI.