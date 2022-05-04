Gilles40: the title says it all. May 8 will be the fourth decade since the death of Villeneuve in Zolder during qualifying for the Belgian GP. A tragic event that has marked the history of F1, but which has not extinguished the myth of the Canadian champion.

His memory is intact, indelible more than certain grainy films and some photographs still in black and white that these days are served up on every social network, newspaper and television.

Because the aviator, as he had been defined, for his way of facing the limit not only in Formula 1, manages to transfer in the most genuine racing enthusiasts emotions that do not diminish with the passage of time, but are transferred through the language of the heart from one generation to the next, with a handrail made of heartbeats, vibrations and silences.

There is no need for words. Those are in the facts. In the story that has become legend. From tomorrow we will offer you a mini-series of videos. Four stories with witnesses who have known and lived Villeneuve.

And every day until Sunday we will look for a narrative that will not escape the story that we have all learned to know, but by digging into the memories we have brought out some episodes that it is right to add to the collective memory. There are no absolute truths, but opportunities to reflect on a world that has profoundly changed, is temporally distant, but emotionally so close.

We thank Piero Ferrari, Giorgio Piola, Jonathan Giacobazzi and René Arnoux who gave us strokes of color on a palette that has been filled with new shades. Because each brushstroke added something to the myth of Gilles. And we want to share them with you …