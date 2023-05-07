Following the winter departure of team principal Andreas Seidl, now CEO of Sauber, his replacement Andrea Stella conducted a comprehensive review of McLaren alongside boss Zak Brown.

The result was an overhaul of the technical department, with the departure of director James Key in favor of a new three-pronged leadership structure, which also saw the arrival of David Sanchez from Ferrari.

Two-time Champ Car champion Gil de Ferran, who worked with Stella at the team between 2018 and 2020, has returned to McLaren as a consultant as part of the next phase of the reorganisation.

When asked by Motorsport.com to explain de Ferran’s role, Stella said: “Gil is essentially a consultant, so non-operational, non-executive and it’s a consultancy role for me and for Piers (Thynne, the new appointed COO of McLaren Racing).”

Indy 500 winner Gil de Ferran, Penske-Toyota Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Stella added that de Ferran, who is working with the team over the Miami Grand Prix weekend, will support current leadership with the expanded regulatory framework that now includes the budget cap.

“We thought having Gil with us through this process, through this journey, would add power from a leadership standpoint,” Stella said. “Gil is not only very knowledgeable about racing, but he is also very good at spotting talent and nurturing it.”

“He’s a great coach, he’s a pretty brilliant strategic thinker and you can talk to Gil more like an engineer than a pilot.”

“To be honest, I don’t know how he developed so much technical knowledge. He’s a brilliant person who we want to have by our side.”

“We’ve already shown in the past that Gil can be part of a successful team, like in 2018, for example, when we managed to turn around a difficult situation at McLaren.”

“It was the nadir in McLaren’s history and within a few months we set the direction to be more successful for years to come.”

McLaren has also overhauled its junior program and appointed five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro as its leader, with the Italian then losing his role as F1 drivers’ steward to the FIA.

Stella also commented on this reshuffle: “The process of innovation and evolution that we started at McLaren had some priorities that we identified in a relatively short time. It was the technical area.”

“But when you start looking at a Formula 1 team, that’s a very complex entity.”

“One thing we wanted to address is that we want to have enough leadership skills to look at all the opportunities that present themselves.”