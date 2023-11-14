General Motors officially announces his entry as an engineer starting from 2028 together with Andretti, which after the approval of the FIA ​​is still awaiting the definitive green light from Formula 1. Despite the four and a half years available, the American giant is already working on its own engine, with the press release that reports that “development and testing of a prototype technology is already underway”. Meanwhile, General Motors also begins the process of strengthening infrastructure and skills.

The partners

The challenge for the new engineer is an imposing one. In fact, the group is already present in various motorsport disciplines, some of which have hybrid propulsion. For example, Cadillac participates in the WEC and IMSA championships with the V-Series hybrid prototype, of which however the 5.5-liter thermal V8 was mainly developed, while battery and electric motor are externally supplied. The same applies to IndyCar, which from next season will mount a hybrid system, which is also subject to standard supply.

The new generation of power units will require the complete development of the hybrid part, including battery, inverter and motor, for a total electrical power of 350 kW. General Motors can leverage the skills developed in series production, but the group confirms the inevitable need to tighten up technical collaborations with external partners. As demonstrated by the partnerships established by other motorists, the most important collaborations concern the development of sustainable fuels and high voltage batteries. The American giant will make more information known in the near future, keeping the names of its partners confidential at least for the moment.

The offices

All engine engineers confirmed in Formula 1 from 2026 will manage their businesses from a general base. Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine and Red Bull-Ford will make use of their facilities in Maranello, Brixworth, Viry-Chatillon and Milton Keynes respectively. Audi is working on an expansion of the Neuburg center, while Honda can count on the infrastructure already present in Sakura. At least for the moment, however, General Motors has no intention of centralizing its activities. The US group makes it known that it wants to make use of the numerous proprietary research centers scattered around the world, some of which shared with Andretti. The approach is gradual, with the intention of determining during construction the possible need for further investments on the infrastructure front.