In order to gain more support and offer more attractive elements to obtain the pass to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, former McLaren F1 driver Michael Andretti has entered into an alliance with the GM group’s Cadillac brand.

But unlike fierce American rival Ford, which has a predominantly commercial partnership with Red Bull Powertrains, GM wants a bigger technical presence in F1. In fact, Ford will mainly collaborate on the electrical side of the Power Units, trying to provide its know-how, but the internal combustion engine, so most of the unit, will be taken care of by Red Bull engineers.

GM Motorsport Executive Director Eric Warren says this collaboration could develop into a more solidly-founded project, with the development of its own Power Unit for the next technical cycle currently under evaluation.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Warren said: “GM is motivated to be involved in the car and in the design, in the whole process. This is not a white label for an engine [un commento forse rivolto a Ford]. The interaction between Cadillac and Andretti will affect the entire vehicle.”

If Andretti-Cadillac’s strong FIA bid leads to an entry for 2026, with Hitech and Panthera Asia also interested, the American team would however need to run with a customer engine in its first season.

Following the forging of a long-term partnership between Andretti and Wayne Taylor Racing, the team now has strong links with Honda, one of the engine builders having given the green light to the scheme by registering interest. However, at the moment Honda does not yet have a customer, although a possible approach with Aston Martin has been speculated in recent weeks. But without a certain long-term customer, it would be difficult for the Japanese company to invest a large amount of money without having the necessary reassurances. For this reason, the most concrete alternative would be that of Renault, which in any case has always supported Andretti’s candidacy precisely in terms of a possible partnership.

Currently GM is only in a study phase and the Power Unit, if it were actually built, would not see the light of the track before the 2027 season: “Looking beyond 2026, our point of view is that we want to compete and make sure we are competitive , to then evaluate in 2026 which is the most sensible solution”.

“We could, of course [alla domanda se GM costruirà il proprio motore]. We cannot by regulation, because the engine manufacturers for 2026 have been declared, so we should look to 2027 as soon as possible”.

“It’s something we’re evaluating. We’re considering joining with our own Power Unit project. Andretti has a partner for Power Units at the moment.”

Andretti Cadillac logo Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Cadillac already builds the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 for its LMDh prototype through the GM Performance and Racing Center in Pontiac, Michigan.

“I think it’s hard for a manufacturer to say that an engine is 100 percent home-grown. They always have engineering partners to work with. But I think our capabilities are substantial,” Warren explained when asked if Cadillac had the resources to build a Power Unit internally.

“I think we could do it, but if we decide to do it and with what elements, is still to be determined.”

However, it is clear that if General Motors actually wants to take part in the world championship as a real manufacturer, and not just a name on a rebadged engine, then the study phase cannot go on for long. Major builders have already started work, with plans to have the first units running on the dyno by the end of 2023.