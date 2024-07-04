Alpine’s weekend at the British Grand Prix, which will also be held this weekend at the historic Silverstone circuit, did not start well.

Pierre Gasly will be forced to live with a penalty that he will have to serve on the starting grid. The French driver, during interviews on Thursday before the British Grand Prix event, said that the Enstone team will have to change the battery and the engine on his car.

For Gasly’s single-seater, this is the second battery unit that is no longer usable. The introduction of the third, like the fourth engine that the Norman will insert into rotation, will lead to a penalty.

“We had to change the battery. In the first part of the season we had too many problems from this point of view,” Gasly said this afternoon.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Gasly will hand over the wheel of the No. 10 A524 to the French team’s third driver and reserve driver Jack Doohan in the first of three free practice sessions for the British event, held at the track just a stone’s throw from Aston Martin’s new home.

“It’s a logical solution to give Jack (Doohan) one of his mandatory young driver appearances. We are changing some parts of the engine in my car, which will result in a penalty for the Grand Prix. I hope we can get another good performance despite the penalty.”

Gasly will still try to extend the positive streak that has seen him score points over the last four weekends.

The Frenchman is 15th in the World Drivers’ Standings with 6 points, tied with Oliver Bearman, who was announced today as Haas’s full-time driver for the next two seasons. Gasly’s 6 points were obtained in the last 4 race weekends, in Monaco, Canada, Spain and Austria.