Pierre Gasly’s 2022, as well as his long adventure in AlphaTauri, risks closing in the least appropriate way possible. The French driver, who will be racing for Alpine next year, is under investigation by the stewards of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Pierre, in fact, is required to appear before the commissioners because he is under investigation: he would have driven too slowly unnecessarily during the pre-race reconnaissance laps (in contravention of article 12.2.1.i of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code) .

If taken out of context, this in itself would not represent news. But Gasly showed up at Interlagos Carlos Pace with just 2 points on his license and the next one who will recover will do so in May next year.

A considerable sword of Damocles for a driver who is certainly not incorrect, but who during the current season has made a series of errors such as to force the commissioners to significantly reduce the points of his license and bring him more and more towards the ban of a race .

Currently Gasly still has 2 points in his license: if he were to lose them he would end up missing a race either in the 2022 season or, if he were to lose them in 2023, when he was to be a regular driver in Alpine in place of Fernando Alonso.

However, remember that Nicholas Latifi was the author of the same mistake at the Mexican Grand Prix, staged two weeks ago. The Williams Canadian barely received a warning from the stewards, but they also considered that the driver was forced to slow down to avoid the car that followed, Kevin Magnussen’s Haas VF-22.

It is difficult to think that Gasly can take 2 penalty points even if the infringement of article 12.2.1.i of the Sporting Code is confirmed. But the abyss, represented by the ban of a grand prix, is really one step away and a breath can be enough to ruin everything.