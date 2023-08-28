Despite a five-second penalty at the start of the race, Pierre Gasly’s Sunday reserved great satisfaction, namely the first “real” podium of the season, which adds to the one obtained about a month ago in the Spa sprint race , even then in wet conditions.

The Frenchman actually crossed the finish line in fourth position, but then took advantage of Sergio Perez’s five-second penalty to take the last place on the podium and give Alpine the second trophy of the season, in addition to the one won in Monk by Esteban Ocon.

“I was quite upset about the five second time penalty I was given at the start of the race and thought, ‘Okay, we’re 1-1 now’, and then, yeah, obviously I tried to push hard to stay within the five seconds, and I made it. It was a very long race. It was very challenging from start to finish and was performed brilliantly by all the guys. It is obviously very satisfying when you get a reward for the work that everyone we are doing it as a team”, declared the Alpine driver during the interviews.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine Photo by: Alpine

Knowing he had to start the race outside the points, Gasly was one of the first to bet on the decision to switch to the intermediates, knowing that that decision could change the course of his race. A choice that paid off, because it allowed him to gain many seconds on those who, on the other hand, hadn’t stopped, also recovering the position on Charles Leclerc, who remained stationary in the pitch because his tires weren’t ready: “We knew that we were going to start off the points and that the rain was coming. I had a good start and coming out of the last corner I saw the rain, I saw the intensity and I saw the opportunity and the reward. So I called her right away.”

“And it worked really well. So we put ourselves in a good position. Then there were 71 laps to go, I knew it would be a long day. But the feeling was great, even if we had a five second penalty, which wasn’t the best and made us fall behind Carlos [Sainz], which we then had to overcome. All in all though, we had a great pace, good choices from the team and a good strategy. So I’m happy to start this second half of the season like this.”

“It was probably the toughest race of the year,” he said. “There were many obstacles, many moments where we could have gone wrong, but as a team we have tried to maximize the situation.

“That’s why I’m very satisfied and proud of the team, because we haven’t been very lucky. But we have to keep trying, look around and see where we can improve, and that’s what we’ve done. We have to keep working, improve the car and work like this until the end of the year. I’m happy to see things are falling into place within the team, we’re learning to work better and better together. He’s going in the right direction and we’ve shown that Also today”.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

For Gasly this is the first podium since the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, given that in 2022 AlphaTauri did not have the same competitiveness as the previous year, making it virtually impossible to aim for a trophy. This year, despite many ups and downs, Alpine has shown on several occasions that it can make the most of it: “I think we came close this year in Monaco, running in third position, but it was clearly a missed opportunity with an extra stop that wasn’t necessary. But it’s a kind of season where you have to keep trying and trying, and there’s going to be a moment where things click and it happened today.”

Among the highs there was also the podium in the sprint at Spa-Francorchamps, where Gasly finished third making good use of the situation. However, the Frenchman clearly underlined how third place in Sunday’s race has a completely different flavor: “Third place at Spa didn’t have the same meaning. Obviously it was third place, but it’s a sprint and I’m not on the podium. This time it went much better and I hope I can continue working with the guys.”

“Today was probably the funnest day of the whole season. It was very exciting to fight for these positions. There were important decisions to make, but the whole team did a great job.” In part, this also represents a small redemption for the many lows that characterized the first part of the season, between errors, episodes and wasted opportunities that did not allow us to collect results adequate to the potential of the single-seater.

“I’m happy because since the start of the year we haven’t been very lucky and we’ve had to deal with unfortunate situations on many occasions which cost us points and created a bit of frustration. But you have to keep your head down and try always trying to improve what we can and today paid off. So big congratulations to the guys and it’s a great way to start the second half of the year again.”