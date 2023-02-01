After spending most of his career between Red Bull, AlphaTauri and Toro Rosso, the team for which he made his debut in 2017, this season Pierre Gasly will completely change his reality, moving to Alpine.

Gasly had been promoted to the Red Bull senior team in 2019 as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo, then returned to Toro Rosso 12 races later in a direct swap for Alex Albon during the summer break.

In an end-of-season interview with Motorsport.com, Gasly explained how he believes the lessons learned from his difficult transition to Red Bull, where he struggled to establish himself, have helped ensure he is more successful in what will be his time in the Alpine.

“It feels like forever since I was at Red Bull, and a lot has happened since then, both professionally and personally,” said the Frenchman.

“I really feel that I have grown in all areas. I remember when I arrived in Red Bull, the sensations I had, while now the sensations, the approach and the mentality I have in Alpine are completely different”.

“My ideas are much clearer. I think there’s more clarity in my mind about what needs to be done to be competitive.”

“Above all, I want to use the experience I have gained with AlphaTauri, in good times and bad, and the experience I have gained at Red Bull to make the most of this opportunity with Alpine.”

“I’m more confident that this new challenge will be a success, I have no doubts. Since 2019, even if you think it’s only been three years, I think I’ve matured a lot personally”.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Once he returned to sister squad Red Bull, Gasly quickly emerged as team leader, taking a podium finish in Brazil in 2019 and a shock win at Monza the following year.

Those performances have sent his share price up significantly, making him the leading candidate for Alpine last year following the departure of Fernando Alonso and the loss of junior driver Oscar Piastri to McLaren.

Gasly got his first taste of Alpine machinery at Abu Dhabi testing last November, following the Grand Prix, giving him a valuable opportunity to adjust to the team ahead of future three-day pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The transalpine explained that he entered Alpine with a “very open mind” about the car, especially after spending so much time within the Red Bull dynamics.

“It definitely won’t be long before the season starts, but I’ll do all the necessary preparation and at the end I know I can adapt quickly,” added Gasly.

“I’ve done it in the past. I just need to be aware that things could be very different. But it might not be. It might feel natural right away. It might not feel natural right away.”

“But it’s very important to arrive with an open mind.”